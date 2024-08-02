IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice
Filipe Albuquerque sets the pace with late flying lap; pro-am McLaren leads entire GTD pack
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Acura’s Filipe Albuquerque topped the opening practice session for this weekend’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Road America.
Albuquerque beat BMW’s Connor De Phillippi and Sebastien Bourdais (Cadillac Racing) in preparation for Sunday’s 2h40m race around the four-mile track that’s the self-proclaimed ‘America’s National Park of Speed’ and features a 47-car entry.
The premier class GTP hybrids were back after taking a break at Mosport last month.
Dane Cameron set the benchmark at 1m53.538s in the points-leading No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 he shares with Felipe Nasr, 0.015s ahead of the sister No. 6 car of Mathieu Jaminet.
Times tumbled after 10 minutes, as Louis Deletraz (No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06), Bourdais (Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R) and Albuquerque (No.10 WTR Acura) all took turns in P1. Albuquerque’s 1m52.555s was then eclipsed by Deletraz’s 1m52.451s.
BMW joined the chat after 20 minutes, with De Phillippi lapping in 1m51.500s, to take top spot in the No. 25 M Hybrid V8, eight tenths clear of Jesse Krohn in the sister No. 24 car. Both BMW and Acura have tested recently at Road America, while in Balance of Performance news, the BMW has gained 1 kW of power and the Acura ARX-06 is 5kg heavier.
Deletraz split the BMWs with a 1m51.902s, but this was still four tenths shy of De Phillippi, while Ricky Taylor took fourth in the No. 10 Acura with 1m52.104s.
Bourdais suffered an off at Turn 5 and continued, which was mirrored by Jack Aitken later in the session in the No. 31 Action Express Caddy. It didn’t seem to hamper Bourdais, who later jumped up to second place, 0.166s off De Phillippi.
The session was red flagged with 35m remaining for debris to be recovered from Turn 14.
The factory Porsches had fallen back to the bottom of the top 10 until Nasr went third fastest inside the final 10 minutes in the No. 7.
But with less than four minutes left on the clock, Albuquerque rocketed to P1 with 1m51.089s, four tenths clear of the opposition. He just beat a second red flag as Danny Formal put his WTR with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan in the gravel at the final corner.
United Autosports quickest in LMP2
Paul di Resta set a storming pace at 1m53.486s in the opening moments of the session in the No. 22 United Autosports Oreca that proved unbeatable across the 90-minute session.
Tom Dillmann was over half a second off that pace with 1m53.093s for Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen, ahead of Ben Hanley in third United’s No. 2 car from Mikkel Jensen’s TDS car.
Mosport pole-winner PJ Hyett (AO Racing) clashed with Seth Lucas’s No. 20 MDK by High Class Racing entry at Turn 1, which resulted in Hyett being penalized with a drive-through penalty.
McLaren fastest in GTD Pro
In GTD, Laurin Heinrich set the early pace in the points-leading AO Porsche 911 at 2m05.687s but was toppled minutes later by Antonio Garcia (No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R) and Mike Rockenfeller (No. 64 Multimatic Ford Mustang).
But towards the end of the session it was Inception Racing’s Frederik Schandorff who vaulted its McLaren 720S to the head of the times, leading all the Pro class cars as well as his fellow pro-ams.
Garcia led the Pro class from Rockenfeller and Nicky Catsburg in the sister No. 4 Corvette.
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|R. Taylor F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|34
|
1'51.089
|131.181
|2
|C. de Phillippi N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|33
|
+0.411
1'51.500
|0.411
|130.698
|3
|R. van der Zande S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|31
|
+0.577
1'51.666
|0.166
|130.503
|4
|D. Cameron F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|31
|
+0.751
1'51.840
|0.174
|130.300
|5
|J. Taylor L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|40
|Acura ARX-06
|32
|
+0.813
1'51.902
|0.062
|130.228
|6
|G. Bruni B. Viscaal Proton Competition
|5
|Porsche 963
|34
|
+0.950
1'52.039
|0.137
|130.069
|7
|J. Krohn P. Eng BMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|33
|
+1.252
1'52.341
|0.302
|129.719
|8
|P. Derani J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|38
|
+1.347
1'52.436
|0.095
|129.610
|9
|N. Tandy M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|33
|
+1.858
1'52.947
|0.511
|129.023
|10
|T. van der Helm R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Porsche 963
|30
|
+2.310
1'53.399
|0.452
|128.509
|11
|D. Goldburg P. di Resta United Autosports USA
|22
|ORECA 07
|30
|
+2.397
1'53.486
|0.087
|128.411
|12
|N. Boulle T. Dillmann Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|30
|
+3.004
1'54.093
|0.607
|127.727
|13
|B. Keating B. Hanley United Autosports USA
|2
|ORECA 07
|32
|
+3.088
1'54.177
|0.084
|127.633
|14
|S. Thomas M. Jensen TDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|37
|
+3.113
1'54.202
|0.025
|127.605
|15
|
S. WiltshireR. Dalziel Era Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|31
|
+3.280
1'54.369
|0.167
|127.419
|16
|
G. KrautS. Andrews JDC/Miller Motorsports
|79
|ORECA 07
|31
|
+3.549
1'54.638
|0.269
|127.120
|17
|P. Hyett P. Chatin AO Racing
|99
|ORECA 07
|31
|
+3.628
1'54.717
|0.079
|127.033
|18
|G. Robinson F. Fraga Riley
|74
|ORECA 07
|30
|
+3.836
1'54.925
|0.208
|126.803
|19
|J. Farano C. Eastwood Tower Motorsports
|8
|ORECA 07
|14
|
+5.882
1'56.971
|2.046
|124.585
|20
|J. Barbosa T. Kasemets Sean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P217
|25
|
+7.083
1'58.172
|1.201
|123.319
|21
| D. Andersen
S. Lucas MDK by High Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|34
|
+7.198
1'58.287
|0.115
|123.199
|22
|L. Perez Companc N. Nielsen Richard Mille AF Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|21
|
+8.514
1'59.603
|1.316
|121.843
|23
|B. Iribe F. Schandorff Inception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|31
|
+14.153
2'05.242
|5.639
|116.357
|24
|A. Garcia A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|30
|
+14.280
2'05.369
|0.127
|116.239
|25
|H. Tincknell M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3
|30
|
+14.499
2'05.588
|0.219
|116.037
|26
|T. Milner N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|29
|
+14.587
2'05.676
|0.088
|115.955
|27
|L. Heinrich J. Andlauer AO Racing
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|29
|
+14.598
2'05.687
|0.011
|115.945
|28
|B. Sellers M. Snow Paul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|30
|
+14.629
2'05.718
|0.031
|115.917
|29
|D. Serra G. Altoè Conquest Racing
|35
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|30
|
+14.660
2'05.749
|0.031
|115.888
|30
|J. Hawksworth B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|26
|
+14.660
2'05.749
|0.000
|115.888
|31
|M. Goikhberg L. Spinelli Forte Racing
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|29
|
+14.782
2'05.871
|0.122
|115.776
|32
|R. Foley P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|29
|
+14.866
2'05.955
|0.084
|115.698
|33
|R. De Angelis Z. Robichon Heart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|23
|
+14.999
2'06.088
|0.133
|115.576
|34
|M. Grenier K. Koch Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|29
|
+15.039
2'06.128
|0.040
|115.540
|35
|R. Gunn A. Riberas Heart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|31
|
+15.133
2'06.222
|0.094
|115.454
|36
|M. Kirchhofer O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports
|9
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|31
|
+15.148
2'06.237
|0.015
|115.440
|37
|
M. Franco
A. Costa Conquest Racing
|34
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|31
|
+15.157
2'06.246
|0.009
|115.432
|38
|
S. MonkS. McAleer Gradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|32
|
+15.195
2'06.284
|0.038
|115.397
|39
|S. Mitchell D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|45
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|26
|
+15.205
2'06.294
|0.010
|115.388
|40
|F. Montecalvo P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|25
|
+15.292
2'06.381
|0.087
|115.308
|41
|R. Ward P. Ellis Winward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|34
|
+15.325
2'06.414
|0.033
|115.278
|42
|O. Triarsi A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|7
|
+15.484
2'06.573
|0.159
|115.134
|43
|J. Hand D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|65
|Ford Mustang GT3
|23
|
+15.497
2'06.586
|0.013
|115.122
|44
|
A. AdelsonE. Skeer Wright Motorsports
|120
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|34
|
+15.621
2'06.710
|0.124
|115.009
|45
|
G. LevoratoC. Lewis Proton Competition
|55
|Ford Mustang GT3
|32
|
+15.660
2'06.749
|0.039
|114.974
|46
|O. Fidani M. Bell AWA
|13
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|28
|
+15.724
2'06.813
|0.064
|114.916
|47
|
K. LiA. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports
|86
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|32
|
+15.988
2'07.077
|0.264
|114.677
|View full results
