Subscribe
Previous / Petit Le Mans IMSA: MSR wins, Cadillac scoops title after Acura clash Next / PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries
IMSA / Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta News

Late pass attempt by Albuquerque “a desperate move” - Derani

Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani believes the passing attempt by Filipe Albuquerque near the final hour of Petit Le Mans that resulted in a collision was due to desperation.

Joey Barnes
By:
#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V- LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken, #5 JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963: Tijmen van der Helm, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button, #66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Marc Miller

The two were pushing through traffic while battling for second overall when the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 of Albuquerque made a run on Derani in the #31 Cadillac V-Series.R. A

The two were pushing through traffic while battling for second overall when the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 of Albuquerque made a run on Derani in the #31 Cadillac V-Series.R. As they approached Turn 1, Albuquerque went to the outside and appeared to push a bumpers-length ahead before slight contact sent him into the tire barriers and out of the fight for the GTP title in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. 

Derani, along with co-driver Alexander Sims, came into the weekend as the championship leaders.

Read Also:

No further action was taken after Race Control reviewed the incident.

“Unfortunate for Filipe, I think he made a desperate move,” Derani told Motorsport.com. “He's been trying to win this championship for a few years, and he truly deserves to, he's an amazing driver.

“I think unfortunate for him, he made a desperate move with still an hour to go. He had enough time to be patient and wait a little bit and maybe use traffic or there was still another pit stop to go.

“He just tried a move on the outside of Turn 1, which we've seen in the past never works; last year the two Ganassis crashed there, and they end up both in the wall. It just never works.

“So, it's unfortunate for him because obviously we would've preferred to fight all the way until the end, but it is what it is and you make your decisions and sometimes it pays off, sometimes it does not.”

Albuquerque was transported to a hospital for further evaluation, but later released and provided an update on his condition, sharing pain in his right hand and back.

 

Derani and Sims, who were joined by endurance add-on Jack Aitken, finished sixth in the race, which was enough to claim the championship.

Despite exiting an hour from the finish, Albuquerque and co-driver Ricky Taylor ended up finishing second, 21 points behind the Action Express duo.

shares
comments

Petit Le Mans IMSA: MSR wins, Cadillac scoops title after Acura clash

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries
Joey Barnes More from
Joey Barnes
Robert Wickens soars to Pilot Challenge title

Robert Wickens soars to Pilot Challenge title

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Robert Wickens soars to Pilot Challenge title Robert Wickens soars to Pilot Challenge title

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports captures IMSA LMP2 title after multiple recoveries

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness

Filipe Albuquerque More from
Filipe Albuquerque
“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani “No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight

Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight

IMSA

Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight Albuquerque enjoys "wild" unpredictability of 2023 IMSA title fight

WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring leaders

WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring leaders

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring leaders WTR Acura was "bowling ball" in clash that took out Sebring leaders

Action Express Racing More from
Action Express Racing
Sims "surprised" to lead IMSA standings with one race to go

Sims "surprised" to lead IMSA standings with one race to go

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Sims "surprised" to lead IMSA standings with one race to go Sims "surprised" to lead IMSA standings with one race to go

Cadillac promotes Aitken to full-time IMSA role for 2024

Cadillac promotes Aitken to full-time IMSA role for 2024

IMSA

Cadillac promotes Aitken to full-time IMSA role for 2024 Cadillac promotes Aitken to full-time IMSA role for 2024

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Latest news

Robert Wickens soars to Pilot Challenge title

Robert Wickens soars to Pilot Challenge title

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Robert Wickens soars to Pilot Challenge title Robert Wickens soars to Pilot Challenge title

Nemechek to run Homestead Cup race with LMC

Nemechek to run Homestead Cup race with LMC

NAS NASCAR Cup
Homestead

Nemechek to run Homestead Cup race with LMC Nemechek to run Homestead Cup race with LMC

American Express lands partner role for F1 and Las Vegas GP

American Express lands partner role for F1 and Las Vegas GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

American Express lands partner role for F1 and Las Vegas GP American Express lands partner role for F1 and Las Vegas GP

Ogier: Hard to know what to expect from WRC’s newest rally

Ogier: Hard to know what to expect from WRC’s newest rally

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Ogier: Hard to know what to expect from WRC’s newest rally Ogier: Hard to know what to expect from WRC’s newest rally

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe