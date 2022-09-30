Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bamber leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5 in FP3

Listen to this article

With an hour of the 90min session to go it was a Cadillac 1-2-3-4, with JDC Miller MotorSports again showing well, with Tristan Vautier leading the field with a 70.003sec lap of the 2.254-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, ahead of the two Ganassi entries, split by Mike Conway in the Action Express Racing entry.

Then Earl Bamber cracked the 70sec barrier in the #02 Ganassi Cadillac DPi-V.R to move to the top of the times with his 29th lap, setting the fastest times in sectors 1 and 2.

His teammate was less fortunate, however. Renger van der Zande on an out lap struck the curb a Turn 7 and the #01’s left-front wheel came off, sending the Cadillac off course.

When action resumed, Olivier Pla took over the #31 AXR car and improved its time yet remained third… but only until van der Zande took to the track once more and claimed third, 0.288sec off teammate Bamber. Then Pipo Derani improved for AXR but missed out by a couple of hundredths of displacing van der Zande.

Kamui Kobayashi in the extra AXR Caddy made it a Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5, with a time less than four-tenths slower than Bamber’s benchmark. That said, the Acura of Meyer Shank Racing was less than half a second behind the top time, and Ricky Taylor was 0.59sec down.

After Scott Huffaker shunted his PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports #52 Oreca in morning practice, the car got only four shakedown laps in the afternoon practice, but this evening the impressive Mikkel Jensen picked up like nothing happened to clock a 71.407sec on his 14th lap to move to the top of the LMP2 times by 0.125sec ahead of Louis Deletraz in the Tower Motorsports entry.

Deletraz then went top ahead of Ryan Dalziel’s Era Motorsport machine and Jensen, who had ceded his seat to Huffaker. Deletraz’s top LMP2 time was only 0.14sec off the back of the DPi times and 0.733sec behind Bamber.

Gabby Chaves was fastest in the LMP3 class in the Andretti Autosport machine by mere hundredths ahead of Felipe Fraga’s Riley Motorsports entry, Colin Braun of CORE Autosport and Nolan Siegel of Jr III.

Aaron Telitz led GTD in the pro-am Lexus RC F, setting a 1min19.632sec, around 0.18sec faster than Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 with Toni Vilander only 0.08sec further back. Seb Priaulx was fourth fastest in Inception Racing’s McLaren 720S, just ahead of Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsport BMW M4.

Jack Hawksworth looked set to top GTD Pro in the other Lexus, but a late effort by James Calado sprung the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 to the top by 0.2sec, while Tom Gamble’s Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage was third in class until the dying minutes when Maximilian Goetz went third fastest in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.

