IMSA Laguna Seca
Practice report

IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1

Acura’s Filipe Albuquerque set the pace in IMSA SportsCar Championship practice at Laguna Seca, which was interrupted by a red flag for Jack Aitken’s big crash.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
#10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Albuquerque beat BMW’s Philipp Eng and Mathieu Jaminet (Porsche Penske Motorsport 963) in the 90-minute opening practice session for the fourth round of the series.

Eng set the pace early in the session in his #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 with a lap of 1m14.453s, before Albuquerque’s #10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06 just beat that with 1m14.434s.

“I felt really good, I felt really connected with the car,” said Albuquerque. “The new asphalt has changed this track completely, in a very positive way.”

Aitken had just taken P2 at the time, 0.28s off the pace in the #31 Action Express-run Cadillac V-Series.R, when he crashed heavily into the tirewall at Turn 4, recording a 50g impact according to IMSA radio.

Louis Deletraz was fourth quickest in sister #40 Acura to the pacesetter, ahead of Aitken and Nick Yelloly (#25 BMW).

The second Caddy, the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run example, was stranded in the garage for much of the early running with a water leak. The car ended up seventh in Sebastien Bourdais’ hands.

Felipe Nasr was eighth in the #7 PPM Porsche from the customer 963s of Richard Westbrook (JDC-Miller) and Gianmaria Bruni (Proton).

Porsche pips Corvette in GTD

In GTD, Antonio Garcia led the early going in his #3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R with a lap of 1m24.099s.

Seb Priaulx’s AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R beat that in the closing moments by 0.193s with a fastest time of 1m24.299s.

Nicky Catsburg was third in the second Corvette, while Philip Ellis led the pro-am GTD class in the #57 Winward Racing Mercedes.

Practice two starts at 12:15pm ET on Saturday before qualifying at 7:35pm ET.

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 39

1'14.434

   108.241
2 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 41

+0.019

1'14.453

 0.019 108.213
3 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 46

+0.089

1'14.523

 0.070 108.112
4 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 42

+0.243

1'14.677

 0.154 107.889
5 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 14

+0.300

1'14.734

 0.057 107.806
6 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 42

+0.378

1'14.812

 0.078 107.694
7 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 22

+0.668

1'15.102

 0.290 107.278
8 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 41

+0.709

1'15.143

 0.041 107.220
9 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 45

+1.307

1'15.741

 0.598 106.373
10 Italy G. Bruni Netherlands B. Viscaal Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 52

+1.374

1'15.808

 0.067 106.279
11 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx AO Racing
 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 45

+6.748

1'21.182

 5.374 99.244
12 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 25

+6.941

1'21.375

 0.193 99.008
13 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 41

+6.970

1'21.404

 0.029 98.973
14 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 45

+7.041

1'21.475

 0.071 98.887
15 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 39

+7.140

1'21.574

 0.099 98.767
16 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher Turner Motorsport 557 BMW M4 GT3 44

+7.272

1'21.706

 0.132 98.607
17 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 41

+7.481

1'21.915

 0.209 98.356
18
S. Monk
United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 45

+7.494

1'21.928

 0.013 98.340
19 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 38

+7.513

1'21.947

 0.019 98.317
20 United Kingdom R. Gunn Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 40

+7.551

1'21.985

 0.038 98.272
21 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 42

+7.559

1'21.993

 0.008 98.262
22
M. Franco
Spain A. Costa Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 38

+7.647

1'22.081

 0.088 98.157
23 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 33

+7.663

1'22.097

 0.016 98.138
24 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 46

+7.715

1'22.149

 0.052 98.075
25 Canada R. De Angelis United States S. Pumpelly Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 32

+7.743

1'22.177

 0.028 98.042
26
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 44

+7.873

1'22.307

 0.130 97.887
27 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 41

+7.961

1'22.395

 0.088 97.783
28 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 44

+8.015

1'22.449

 0.054 97.719
29 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier Korthoff/Preston Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 39

+8.103

1'22.537

 0.088 97.614
30 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 34

+8.155

1'22.589

 0.052 97.553
31 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 25

+8.161

1'22.595

 0.006 97.546
32
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 39

+8.660

1'23.094

 0.499 96.960
33 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 31

+8.718

1'23.152

 0.058 96.892
34
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 37

+8.804

1'23.238

 0.086 96.792
View full results  

Charles Bradley
