IMSA confirms next-gen LMP2 regulations and debut for 2029 season

IMSA has officially locked in the timeline for its next-generation Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) regulations, confirming that the new machinery will debut in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the 2029 season.

The rollout follows a staggered introduction strategy, with the new cars set to debut a year earlier—in 2028—across all Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) and Le Mans Endurance Management (LMEM) championships, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Under an exclusive licensing agreement between IMSA and the ACO, the upcoming LMP2 grid will feature chassis from two approved constructors: Ligier Automotive and ORECA.

Technical specifications & stability

#99 AO Racing ORECA LMP2 07: PJ Hyett, Dane Cameron, Jonny Edgar Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

While the aerodynamic characteristics are expected to remain similar to the current platform that debuted in 2017, the major shift comes under the engine cover. The next-generation prototypes will move away from the current naturally aspirated powerplants in favor of a 460 kW (approximately 616 horsepower), turbocharged V6 engine supplied by Gibson Technology.

To ensure stability and cost-effectiveness for current grid participants, the WeatherTech Championship will retain its existing formula through the end of the 2028 season. Teams will continue to field the ubiquitous ORECA LMP2 07 chassis powered by Gibson V8 engines for the next three seasons before making the competitive switch at the 2029 Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Focus on competitor cost control

#8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07: John Farano, Sebastien Bourdais, Sebastian Alvarez, Kyffin Simpson Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

IMSA President John Doonan emphasized that the extended timeline is a deliberate move to protect team investments and allow for long-term operational planning.

"One of our top priorities is to provide IMSA competitors with plenty of runway to plan for the future," Doonan said. "This announcement provides clear direction for current and prospective future LMP2 competitors on the timeline for using existing equipment, as well as the opportunity to plan for investment in new cars for the 2029 season."

Doonan noted that the LMP2 class is currently enjoying a period of robust health in the WeatherTech Championship, a trend IMSA expects to maintain through the 2028 transition.

The ACO echoed this focus on financial sustainability during its initial unveiling of the platform earlier this year, stating that the new regulations reflect a "strong commitment to cost control, with limited and carefully managed increases" to ensure the class remains accessible for privateer teams.

Watch: The Rolex 24 at Daytona: Precision, Perfection, and The Road To Victory (IMSA Endurance Racing)