How to watch the 2026 12 Hours of Sebring: Weekend schedule, TV, streaming

After several weeks away following the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is back with another prestigious event -- the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.

In Daytona, Penske prevailed yet again with Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich, and Felipe Nasr piloting the #7 Porsche to victory over the #31 Whelen Cadillac squad. The class wins went to the #04 Crowdstrike Oreca (LMP2), the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW (GTD Pro), and the #57 Winward Racing Mercedes (GTD).

The Porsche Penske squad are also the defending winners of Sebring, securing a 1-2 finish in last year's event. Sebring is the second of eleven rounds in the 2026 IMSA season, and one of five that are part of the Endurance Cup. Here's everything you need to know for the weekend ahead:

Thursday, March 19

10:05am - 11:35am EST -- Sebring 12 Hours practice with all drivers/classes

4:00pm - 4:15pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours practice with bronze drivers only

4:15pm - 5:45pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours practice with all drivers/classes

7:45pm - 9:15pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours practice with all drivers/classes

Friday, March 20

11:25am - 11:40am EST -- Sebring 12 Hours GTD qualifying

11:45am - 12:00pm EST-- Sebring 12 Hours GTD Pro qualifying

12:05 pm - 12:20pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours LMP2 qualifying

12:25pm - 12:40pm EST -- Sebring 12 Hours GTP qualifying

Saturday, March 21

10:10am - 10:10pm EST -- 74th running of the 12 Hours of Sebring

Other races throughout the weekend

Thursday, March 19: 1:05pm - 1:50pm EST -- Mustang Challenge Race #1 (45mins)

Thursday, March 19: 3:00pm - 3:40pm EST -- Porsche Carrera Cup Race #1 (40mins)

Thursday, March 19: 6:10pm - 7pm EST -- Lamborghini Trofeo Race #1 (50mins)

Friday, March 20: 10:20am - 11:05am EST -- Mustang Challenge Race #2 (45mins)

Friday, March 20: 2:00pm - 4:00pm EST -- IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race (2hrs)

Friday, March 20: 4:35pm - 5:25pm EST -- Lamborghini Trofeo Race #2 (50mins)

Friday, March 20: 4:45pm - 6:25pm EST -- Porsche Carrera Cup Race #2 (40mins)

Where to watch the 12 Hours of Sebring?

Peacock will stream all 12 hours of the race with portions of it also available on NBCSN for American race fans. International viewers will be able to find the event live on the IMSA YouTube channel, and also via IMSA.tv. Additionally, IMSA Radio will have complete coverage for those who want to listen in.

The weather forecast is clear with almost no threat of rain, and temperatures hovering around 80 degrees Fahrenheit / 27 degrees Celsius.

Who is racing in the 12 Hours of Sebring?

You can find the complete spotter's guide HERE, featuring every entry, its livery, and driver lineups. IMSA's official entry list features 11 GTP entries, 12 LMP2 entries, 13 GTD Pro entries, and 19 GTD entries with a total of 55 cars.

There are a handful of IndyCar drivers taking part, including Scott Dixon in the #60 Meyer Shank Acura (GTP), Alex Palou in the #93 Meyer Shank Acura (GTP), and Kyle Kirkwood in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus (GTD Pro).