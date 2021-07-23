Hildebrand, Yount, Andrew Davis and Alan Metni was the combo who raced the #42 Audi R8 in the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, but for the Six Hours of the Glen, Yount was joined by established and underrated GTD driver Markus Palttala and rising star Jaden Conwright. This trio finished fourth.

Now team owner Paul Mata has brought back Hildebrand to accompany Yount for the eighth of 12 rounds in the GT Daytona class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road America .

“We’re excited to be competing in our first WeatherTech sprint race,” said Mata. “We have some great momentum from our fourth-place finish at the Glen, and I can’t wait for our team to get on the ground at Road America.

“Having JR back is just icing on the cake. He did great at Daytona, and we’re thrilled to have him back as our program is continuing to progress.”

Hildebrand himself added: “I can’t wait to jump back in the NTe car at Road America. It’s such an awesome track. Anytime you get a chance to race there, is a great opportunity.

“It looked like the guys definitely got dialed in at the Glen, so I’m looking forward to hopping in with Don to see what we can do.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the car with JR and seeing what the Audi can do at Road America,” said Yount. “It’s one of my favorite tracks and I’m sure NTe will bring a sorted, complete racecar to the fight.”

The IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America starts on August 5, with WeatherTech Sports Car machines first hitting the track on Friday, August 6. The race is on Sunday.