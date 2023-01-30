Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era Next / “Proper send-off” for MacNeil after Rolex 24 win in GTD Pro
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona

The boss of Honda Performance Developments has expressed his amazement at the high levels of reliability demonstrated by the all-new GTP prototypes in last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Jamie Klein
By:
Listen to this article

David Salters made the remarks after Acura secured a 1-2 finish in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener, with the #60 Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06 leading home the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing example.

Four of the nine GTP cars in the field finished on the lead lap, while six were classified ahead of the best LMP2 runners, defying pre-race predictions from some quarters that poor reliability could allow one of the secondary prototypes to make a bid for overall honors.

Acura's race wasn't without its dramas, with both ARX-06s needing to have their oil topped up at regular intervals in the latter half of the race and the WTR car losing several laps to replace an oil filler bracket before getting back on terms with the leaders thanks to cautions.

But Salters couldn't hide his surprise that the Rolex 24 produced such a close finish in the first race for its new hybrid prototypes.

"Amazed I think is the right word," said Salters. "These are sophisticated cars, and it's not easy for anybody. Trying to fit a hybrid in a place it doesn't want to fit, and it's too hot and it vibrates and all the things you do on a racing car.

"I think it's a testament to each group that they did a really good job, and the suppliers of the hybrid system did a good job. It was a fight all through the race. I did not expect that at all."

He later added: "You would have put quite a lot of money on [the GTP cars being] just staggered – someone is on the lead lap, someone is 10 laps down, and [instead] it came down to the very end.

"I think that's a testament to the skill of the engineers and the technicians that work on these cars. It's astonishing. I'm massively impressed."

 

Acura's reliability had been questioned prior to the race, as the marque had not attempted a full-scale endurance test in the build-up to the Rolex 24, unlike many of its rivals.

Salters revealed that the ARX-06 hadn't run for more than "four or five hours" continuously prior to its triumph, but said the car had nonetheless completed "tens of thousands of miles".

"We did the miles; we just didn't do them all in one hit," said Salters. "We know this game, so we did the miles.

"It's always a balance when you make a car. You're trying to push the development as far as you can, but make sure you make it work.

"I would always go on the side of make the fast car first, so we probably did in one continuous run with the car, four or five hours. But we did lots and lots of that.

"And then on the dyno, we have a full hybrid powertrain. That thing did tens of thousands of miles, and the car did tens of thousands of miles. We just didn't put it all together. But apparently it's OK."

The first race of IMSA's new GTP era was notable for featuring a two-way fight between the two manufacturers that had been part of the previous DPi era, with Porsche and BMW enduring more serious technical problems.

Salters hypothesized that Acura and Cadillac's recent experience allowed them to hit the ground running, but tipped the German marques to join the fight soon.

"I don't know if that's coincidence or not, but between us [and] GM, we're match fit," he said. "We've just come off the end of a pretty hectic season, and back to it.

"That just means the others are coming, and it's going to be amazing, isn't it?"

 

shares
comments
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Previous article

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Next article

“Proper send-off” for MacNeil after Rolex 24 win in GTD Pro

“Proper send-off” for MacNeil after Rolex 24 win in GTD Pro
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown Daytona 24 Hours
Video Inside
IMSA

Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team
IndyCar IndyCar

Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s new technical director Stefano Sordo aims to apply his 22 years of Formula 1 experience to his new role in RLL’s IndyCar team.

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR
IMSA IMSA

How Blomqvist rediscovered Verstappen-beating potential at MSR

Since joining the Meyer Shank Racing Acura team a little over 12 months ago, Tom Blomqvist has been nothing short of a revelation in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s top class.

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans Le Mans

Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours

Ex-Formula 1 champion Jenson Button feels that fans will get a “true experience” of NASCAR in its one-off special appearance at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Bird "could've won" second Diriyah FE race if FIA added further extra lap
Formula E Formula E

Bird "could've won" second Diriyah FE race if FIA added further extra lap

Sam Bird reckons he could have won the second Formula E race at Diriyah, feeling the FIA should have added two extra laps to the race distance instead of one.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era Prime

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored the pattern of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's previous DPi era. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing.

IMSA
19 h
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Prime

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.