Previous / Jackie Chan DC Racing announces return with 2023 IMSA programme
IMSA / Sebring Preview

Grid line-up for 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

The 53-car line-up for the 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts, the second round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship which starts today at 10.10am U.S. Eastern Time.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

DPi

#01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi: Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Ryan Hunter-Reay

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

01

Cadillac Racing

(Cadillac V-Performance Academy)
Chip Ganassi Racing

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Sebastien Bourdais

 Renger van der Zande

Ryan Hunter-Reay
31

Whelen Engineering Racing

(Whelen Engineering)

Action Express Racing

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Pipo Derani

 Tristan Nunez

 Mike Conway
10

Konica Minolta Racing

(Konica Minolta)

Wayne Taylor Racing

 Acura ARX-05

 Ricky Taylor

 Filipe Albuquerque

 Will Stevens
02

Cadillac Racing

(Cadillac Accessories)
Chip Ganassi Racing

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Earl Bamber

 Alex Lynn

Switzerland Neel Jani
48

Ally Cadillac

(Ally)

Action Express Racing

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Kamui Kobayashi

Germany Mike Rockenfeller

Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
60

Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian

(AutoNation / Sirius XM / Arctic Wolf)

 Acura ARX-05

 Oliver Jarvis

Tom Blomqvist

Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
5

JDC-Miller MotorSports

(Mustang Sampling / Cadillac / Galp /Misahara)

 Cadillac DPi-V.R

 Tristan Vautier

 Richard Westbrook

 Loic Duval

LMP2

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2: Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

52

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

(Wynns / Rain-X / Four Horsemen / Client Command / Max Connect)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Scott Huffaker

 Ben Keating

 Mikkel Jensen
81 DragonSpeed Oreca 07-Gibson

 Henrik Hedman

Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya

Colombia Sebastian Montoya
11

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

TAFS / End ALZ

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Steven Thomas 

 Jonathan Bomarito

 Josh Pierson
18

Era Motorsport

(Motul / Mechanixwear)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Dwight Merriman

 Ryan Dalziel

 Kyle Tilley
29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07-Gibson

 Giedo van der Garde

 Frits van Eerd

 Dylan Murry
8

Tower Motorsport by Starworks

(Tower Events)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 John Farano

Switzerland Louis Deletraz

 Rui Andrade
20

High Class Racing

(Polar Handtools / Polar Seafood / Mascot Workwear / HRX / Motul / Skaarup / Ceramic Speed / Stobag / Wexler / ATS)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Dennis Andersen

 Anders Fjordbach

Switzerland Fabio Scherer
22

United Autosports

(Aero / HRX / Maria Mallaband / Attis Insurance / Motul)

 Oreca 07-Gibson

 James McGuire

 Guy Smith

 Duncan Tappy

LMP3

#74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Kay van Berlo

Photo by: Chris duMond / Motorsport Images

74

Riley Motorsport

(74 Ranch Resort)

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Kay van Berlo

 Felipe Fraga

 Gar Robinson
36

Andretti Autosport

(Galant / Window World)

 

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Jarett Andretti

 Josh Burdon

Colombia Gabby Chaves
6

Muehlner Motorsports America

(H&R Das Fahrwerk / H&R Special Springs)

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan

 Alec Udell

 Ugo de Wilde

Harry Gottsacker
40

FastMD Racing

(FastMD Healthcare Solutions / Track King / Archer Luxury Travel )

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan

 Max Hanratty

 Todd Archer

 James Vance
38

Performance Tech Motorsports

(Cardio Access / DOGOH.jp / Copec / Emasa / AIG Technologies)

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Rasmus Lindh

 Dan Goldburg

 Cameron Shields
54

CORE autosport

(Crowdstrike / Motul / Flex-Box)

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Jon Bennett

 Colin Braun

 George Kurtz
33

Sean Creech Motorsports

(Exelixis / Focal One / Alta)

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Joao Barbosa

 Lance Willsey

 Malthe Jakobsen
30

Jr III Racing

(AirBnB / S2 Cyber )

 

 Ligier JS P320-Nissan

 Garett Grist

 Dakota Dickerson

 Ari Balogh
13

AWA

(Orlando Corp / OMP / Sonic Tools / Racing Spirit / Urbinco / Westrock / Motul / Projekt / C17 Media)

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan

 Orey Fidani 

 Kuno Wittmer 

Germany Lars Kern
7

Forty7 Motorsports

(Drive Capital)

 Duqueine M30-D08 Nissan

 Mark Kvamme

 Anthony Mantella

 Matt Bell

GTD Pro

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Edward Cheever

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

62

Risi Competizione

 

 Ferrari 488 GT3

 Eddie Cheever III

 Daniel Serra

 Davide Rigon
63

TR3 Racing

(Lamborghini Miami / Canoe)

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 Mirko Bortolotti

 Andrea Caldarelli

 Marco Mapelli
3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Antonio Garcia

 Jordan Taylor

 Nicky Catsburg
23

Heart of Racing Team

 Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Ross Gunn

 Alex Riberas

 Maxime Martin
9

Pfaff Motorsports

(Driveway / Motul / Pfaff Porsche)

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Matt Campbell

 Mathieu Jaminet

 Felipe Nasr
14

Vasser Sullivan Racing

 Lexus RC F GT3

 Jack Hawksworth

 Ben Barnicoat

 Aaron Telitz
24

BMW M Team RLL

(BMW of North America / Motul)

 BMW M4 GT3

 Philipp Eng

Germany Marco Wittmann

 Nick Yelloly
25

BMW M Team RLL

(BMW of North America / Motul)

 BMW M4 GT3

 Connor De Phillippi

 John Edwards

 Augusto Farfus
93

Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR 

(Harrison Contracting Co. / HPD)

 

 Acura NSX GT3

 Ashton Harrison

 Kyle Marcelli

 Tom Long
79

WeatherTech Racing

Proton Competition

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Cooper MacNeil

 Julien Andlauer

 Alessio Picariello
97

WeatherTech Racing

Proton Competition

 

 Mercedes AMG GT3

 Cooper MacNeil

Germany Maro Engel

 Jules Gounon

GTD

#16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Jan Heylen

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

16

Wright Motorsports

(1st Phorm / Mountain Motorsports / Una Vida Tequila)

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Jan Heylen

 Ryan Hardwick

 Zacharie Robichon
96

Turner Motorsport

(Turner Motorsport / LiquiMoly / Barletta Engineering)

 BMW M4 GT3

 Bill Auberlen

 Robby Foley

 Michael Dinan
57

Winward Racing

(Techemet / First Horizon / Exxon Mobil)

 Mercedes AMG GT3

 Russell Ward

Switzerland Philip Ellis

Germany Marvin Dienst
1

Paul Miller Racing

(TOTAL Lubricants / UIS and Paul Miller Auto Group)

 BMW M4 GT3

Bryan Sellers

 Madison Snow

 Erik Johansson
47

Cetilar Racing

(Cetilar)

 Ferrari 488 GT3

 Roberto Lacorte

 Giorgio Sernagiotto

 Antonio Fuoco
32

Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports

(Marine Data Solutions)

 Mercedes AMG GT3

 Mike Skeen

 Stevan McAleer

Spain Daniel Juncadella 
21

AF Corse

 Ferrari 488 GT3

 Simon Mann

Argentina Luis Perez Companc

 Toni Vilander
28

Alegra Motorsports

(Navisec Cyber Security)

 Mercedes-AMG GT3

 Michael de Quesada

Germany Maximilian Goetz

 Daniel Morad
59

Crucial Motorsports

(Motul / JDRF / Lincoln Equities Group / Belle Haven Investments / Notlad Racing)

 McLaren 720S GT3

 Jon Miller

 Patrick Gallagher

 Paul Holton
66

Gradient Racing

(Investment Cayman / Unit Nutrition / Acura / HPD)

 Acura NSX GT3

 Till Bechtolsheimer

Germany Mario Farnbacher

Barbados Kyffin Simpson
12

Vasser Sullivan Racing

 Lexus RC F GT3

Frankie Montecalvo

Australia Scott Andrews

 Richard Heistand
39

CarBahn with Peregrine Racing

(Accel / Menlo / SailPoint / DataRobot / Palantir / Optimizely)

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 Robert Megennis

 Corey Lewis

 Jeff Westphal
27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Roman de Angelis

 Ian James

 Tom Gamble
42

NTE/SSR

(Southwest Funding / Lamborghini Dallas / Dropup / Fuquette)

 Lamborghini Huracan GT3

 Jaden Conwright

 Don Yount

Guatemala Mateo Llarena
44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

 Andy Lally

 John Potter

 Spencer Pumpelly
70

Inception Racing

 McLaren 720S GT3

 Brendan Iribe

 Ollie Millroy

South Africa Jordan Pepper
99

Team Hardpoint

(GRIDRIVAL / GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky)

 Porsche 911 GT3 R

 Rob Ferriol

 Katherine Legge

 Stefan Wilson
