IMSA Long Beach

Gradient replaces Legge with McAleer for rest of 2024 season

Gradient Racing announced Stevan McAleer has replaced Katherine Legge for the remainder of the 2024 season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
#66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3: Sheena Monk, Katherine Legge, Tatjana Calderon, Stevan McAleer

Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The team revealed the driver change on social media, with McAleer stepping up to full-time GTD running alongside co-driver Sheena Monk in the Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 beginning on the upcoming Streets of Long Beach April 19-20.

McAleer was part of the Gradient’s effort as an endurance co-driver for the Daytona 24 Hours in January. In 2022, McAleer’s only previous full-time campaign in GTD, he finished third in the championship while driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Team Korthoff Motorsports.

 

The switch comes after Gradient suffered finishes of 19th and 17th – suffering incidents in both – and currently standing 23rd in the standings.

Although a reason for replacing Legge was not provided by Gradient, the decision for the change comes 24 hours after she was confirmed for an Indianapolis 500 effort by Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing.

