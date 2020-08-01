IMSA replaces WGI, Lime Rock with Road Atlanta, Charlotte

As per the latest revisions, the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen – which had already been shifted from its early July slot to Labor Day Weekend – has now been canned altogether. In its place comes a six-hour race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, barely five weeks before the 10-hour Petit Le Mans at the same venue.

Meanwhile the GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes have lost their September round at Lime Rock Park, CT, and will instead run a 100-minute race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval. This will form a fascinating double-header on Oct. 9-10, as IMSA will be sharing the venue with NASCAR's Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity series.

IMSA’s statement said that it “continues to monitor state and local COVID-19 guidelines which may make additional schedule revisions appropriate in the coming weeks.”

Revised 2020 IMSA schedule

January 25/26 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

July 3-4 Daytona International Speedway (DPi, GTLM, GTD)

July 17-18 Sebring Raceway

July 31-Aug. 2 Road America

Aug. 21-23 VIRginia International Raceway (GTLM, GTD only)

Sept. 4-6 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Sept. 25-27 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (DPi, GTLM, GTD)

Oct. 9-10 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (GTLM, GTD only)

Oct.14-17 Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

November 11-14 Sebring 12 Hours