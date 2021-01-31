Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Race report

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front

shares
comments
Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front
By:

The Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac led the Rolex 24 at Daytona with nine hours to go, taking advantage of a caution period to take the lead away from the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

The order was shaken up by the seventh full-course caution of the race at the start of the 14th hour, caused by Mikkel Jensen spinning the PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 after contact with an LMP3 car at Turn 3.

It prompted the #10 Acura ARX-05 of Taylor (who had taken over from Filipe Albuquerque at the start of the previous hour) to come in and take a brake change, dropping the car down the order and promoting the #48 Action Express Cadillac of Mike Rockenfeller into the lead.

But the WTR Acura was soon clawing its way back up the order, and by the start of the 15th hour it was Mike Conway in the #31 AXR Cadillac heading up Scott Dixon in the Ganassi car and Taylor, with Rockenfeller having dropped back as his stint wore on.

Dixon and Taylor both passed Conway's Whelen Engineering-sponsored car, which was appearing to struggle with lapping traffic, and when Dixon handed over to Renger van der Zande at his next stop, Taylor was promoted back into the top spot.

Another caution was triggered when Kevin Estre spun the WeatherTech Racing Porsche and pulled debris on to the track, which prompted the top five DPis to all pit.

Van der Zande, who had been passed by Kamui Kobayashi in the #48 Cadillac shortly before the pitstops, was back into the lead after the stops, with AJ Allmendinger jumping to second in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura by virtue of taking fuel only.

Conway was third in the #48 car, followed by Kobayashi in P4 and the WTR Acura, now with Helio Castroneves at the helm, just before action resumed following the caution. The Mazda continued to circulate three laps down in sixth with Oliver Jarvis driving.

LMP2: Tower Motorsport inherits big lead

In LMP2, an unknown problem that sent the Cetilar Dallara behind the wall in Hour 15 gave the Tower Motorsport by Starworks Oreca - currently with Gabriel Aubry at the wheel - an advantage of a lap over the field.

Paul-Loup Chatin was second in the Era Motorsport Oreca, locked in battle with Devlin DeFrancesco in the DragonSpeed Oreca following the caution.

The #75 Riley Motorsports Ligier continues to lead in LMP3 by five laps with Spencer Pigot at the wheel, with the recovering Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier now the nearest competitor following an issue for the Muehlner Motorsports Duqueine.

GTLM: BMW takes lead from Corvette after caution

BMW took the lead of the GT Le Mans class thanks to the 15th hour caution, which allowed the #25 car driven by Connor de Phillippi to get ahead of both of the Corvettes.

Nicky Catsburg had briefly got the #3 Corvette ahead of the sister #4 car early in the 15th hour, with the caution helping to negate what had been an advantage of some five seconds for Alexander Sims, but the Dutch driver's spell in the lead proved short-lived.

Once Sims was back ahead, Catsburg continued to stick closely to the tail of the Englishman, with the two Corvettes running in tandem until the eighth caution.

De Phillippi had been running only five seconds off the lead at the time, but was up to second at the 15-hour mark and shortly after that passed Antonio Garcia, now in the #3 Corvette.

Tommy Milner ran third in the #4 Corvette, ahead of the Risi Competizione Ferrari of James Calado, while the second BMW of Marco Wittmann got back on the lead lap after the caution.

In GT Daytona, the HTP Winward Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Phillip Ellis had a narrow advantage over Raffaele Marciello's similar SunEnergy 1 Racing machine.

The AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 that had led the class prior to the caution in the hands of Nicklas Nielsen was third, with Matteo Cressoni taking over from Nielsen.

Paul Miller Racing's delayed Lamborghini Huracan GT3 got back on to the lead lap thanks to the yellow and ran fourth with Corey Lewis on board, ahead of Jan Heylen in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche.

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway

Previous article

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at start, trouble strikes key runners
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at start, trouble strikes key runners

How Mercedes made its best car better
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes made its best car better

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway

Rolex 24, H3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H3: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads, Corvette heads GTLM

Latest news

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway

Rolex 24, H9: Jimmie Johnson leads but under pressure
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H9: Jimmie Johnson leads but under pressure

Rolex 24, H6: Bourdais leads Dixon at quarter-distance
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24, H6: Bourdais leads Dixon at quarter-distance

Trending

1
IMSA

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

10h
2
IMSA

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front

21min
3
Formula 1

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

2h
4
IMSA

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

3d
5
IMSA

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at start, trouble strikes key runners

15h

Latest news

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front

Rolex 24, H15: Chip Ganassi Cadillac back in front

IMSA
21m
Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway

Rolex 24, H12: WTR Acura holds narrow lead at halfway

IMSA
3h
Rolex 24, H9: Jimmie Johnson leads but under pressure

Rolex 24, H9: Jimmie Johnson leads but under pressure

IMSA
6h
Rolex 24, H6: Bourdais leads Dixon at quarter-distance

Rolex 24, H6: Bourdais leads Dixon at quarter-distance

IMSA
9h
Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

IMSA
10h

Latest videos

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early 01:24
IMSA
14h

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort 00:35
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut 01:13
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins! 02:59
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins!

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash 03:55
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.