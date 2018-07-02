Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
IMSA / Canadian Tire Motorsport Park / Breaking news

ESM Nissan down to one car for next IMSA round

shares
comments
ESM Nissan down to one car for next IMSA round
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jul 2, 2018, 4:31 PM

Following the first-lap shunt in Watkins Glen’s Six Hour race, which involved both of ESM’s Nissan Onroak DPis, the team is down to just one car as IMSA heads to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park this weekend.

#2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi, P: Ryan Dalziel, Olivier Pla
#22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi, P: Pipo Derani, Johannes van Overbeek, Nicolas Lapierre
#22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi, P: Pipo Derani, Johannes van Overbeek, Nicolas Lapierre
#2 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi, P: Scott Sharp, Ryan Dalziel, Olivier Pla
Motul Pole Award winner #22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi, P: Pipo Derani, Johannes van Overbeek

Both of the Nissan Onroak DPis started toward the rear of the Prototype field, following a difficult qualifying session in which Scott Sharp’s fast lap in the #2 was deleted for exceeding track limits, and the #22’s engine failed and needed to be replaced.

When Tristan Vautier spun the #90 Spirit of Daytona Cadillac heading up the hill on the opening lap of the race the ESM cars swerved to go either side of him but Sharp swiped the barrier on the left, while Lapierre went to the right, spun on the high curb and struck the errant Cadillac.

Sharp pitted for a new nose on the #2 but the #22 went behind the wall for several laps.

Both cars rejoined but both suffered engine failures, and it is that, rather than body/chassis damage, that has persuaded the team to run just one car in Canada this weekend, for Ryan Dalziel and Pipo Derani.

Said Sharp: “Due to our spare engine availability after this weekend we have decided to focus all of our available resources and run just one car at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Ryan and Pipo will share the driving duties and we look to rebound in a seriously positive way. CTMP has always been a strong track for Tequila Patron ESM.”

Derani added: "I am definitely very sad that for a third year in a row we didn’t finish the Six Hours of the Glen. Unfortunately we were caught up in a first lap incident that put us a few laps down, but an engine failure after that meant our day was over. 

“I would like to thank every single one in our team but especially our mechanics for their hard work. The boys have had to change three engines during this weekend and it certainly was no easy task considering the heat.

“I hope Ryan and I can deliver a strong result at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, in what will be our first race together since Watkins Glen last year, to give those boys something to be happy about.”

Next IMSA article
Watkins Glen win gets “monkey off our back” for JDC-Miller

Previous article

Watkins Glen win gets “monkey off our back” for JDC-Miller

Next article

Watkins Glen IMSA: JDC-Miller, Ford, Turner win six-hour epic

Watkins Glen IMSA: JDC-Miller, Ford, Turner win six-hour epic

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Location Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Drivers Ryan Dalziel , Pipo Derani
Teams ESM Racing
Author David Malsher
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nightlife – Behind the scenes at the 2018 Rolex 24 hours of Daytona | M1TG 06:54
IMSA

Nightlife – Behind the scenes at the 2018 Rolex 24 hours of Daytona | M1TG

Inside the Daytona 24 Hours 09:38
IMSA

Inside the Daytona 24 Hours

News in depth
Jan Magnussen: Bittersweet races for Kevin and myself
IMSA

Jan Magnussen: Bittersweet races for Kevin and myself

Champion Racing founder Maraj dies in boating accident
IMSA

Champion Racing founder Maraj dies in boating accident

Magnussen: “Hard to swallow” losing win with late off
IMSA

Magnussen: “Hard to swallow” losing win with late off

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.