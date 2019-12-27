Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA LMP2 season

shares
comments
Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA LMP2 season
By:
Dec 27, 2019, 8:14 AM

Era Motorsport has announced it will contest the full LMP2 schedule in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2020 on top of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Kyle Tilley's team had announced plans to tackle the Daytona curtain-raiser with an Oreca 07-Gibson, but has now confirmed it will contest the remaining six LMP2 races in 2020.

It has also chosen to embark on the project solo instead of in conjuction with DragonSpeed.

“Advancing up to the IMSA ranks is a big step, and we initially thought it was best to join with a team that has had the success of DragonSpeed,” said Tilley.

“However, the more invested we became in this program, we all decided this is really something we wanted to do on our own.”

Tilley and Dwight Merriman will campaign Era's Oreca for the full season, joined by sportscar racing veteran Nicolas Minassian and Ryan Lewis for the Rolex 24.

Minassian, 46, stepped down from front-line driving duties when he became sporting manager at DragonSpeed in 2017, and moved into a similar role for IDEC Sport in 2018.

His last LMP2 race outing came with the latter squad at the Red Bull Ring round of the European Le Mans Series in 2018.

"I am very excited to be joining Era Motorsport for the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona,” commented the Frenchman. "It’s such a great race with a rich history, and one of the top endurance events in the world.

"I have a lot of respect for the way the team works and how this wonderful adventure is developing. Racing the Oreca chassis is also a joy, and I know that car and it is a great choice by the team.

"Kyle and Era have put a lot of effort into this program and I am very happy to be part of it.”

Read Also:

Next article
Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Previous article

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Teams Era Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda no longer losing time to "clean-up" work

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Letting Vettel win in Singapore was "key"

3
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: McLaren on the road to recovery

4
MotoGP

Vinales, not Quartararo, is the reference Yamaha - crew chief

5
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: Renault reaches ahead, but falls back

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA LMP2 season
IMSA

Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA LMP2 season

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

Wright Motorsports unveils livery, completes Rolex 24 line-up
IMSA

Wright Motorsports unveils livery, completes Rolex 24 line-up

Rick Ware Racing signs Davison, Hoggard for Rolex 24 entry
IMSA

Rick Ware Racing signs Davison, Hoggard for Rolex 24 entry

IMSA reveals revised Balance of Performance process
IMSA

IMSA reveals revised Balance of Performance process

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.