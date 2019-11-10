Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

shares
comments
Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 11:20 PM

A 59-year-old driver has died after being taken ill while competing in the Michelin IMSA SportsCar Encore at Sebring International Raceway.

Dr. Timothy George, from Austin, TX, was racing the ANSA Motorsports LLC-entered Ligier JS P3, which he shared with Neil Alberico and Jon Brownson.

“There was no known mechanical issue with the car,” according to the official IMSA statement, but near the midway point of the race, George pulled into pitlane and was attended to by track medical personnel.

He was then transported to a local Sebring hospital, where he died.

An IMSA statement read: “The IMSA family is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Tim George today. He was a long-time IMSA competitor and a friend to many in the paddock.

"At this difficult time we would like to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife Rosalind and the rest of their family.”

Next article
Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed

Previous article

Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

2
IMSA

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

23m
3
Formula 1

The "romantic” push for F1 cars to look more different

4
WEC

Ferrari stripped of Shanghai GTE Pro WEC victory

5
MotoGP

Rossi: Others have adapted better to '19 bike demands

Latest videos

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

Latest news

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring
IMSA

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed
IMSA

Era Motorsport confirms Rolex 24 entry with DragonSpeed

Acura Team Penske retains star-studded IMSA line-up
IMSA

Acura Team Penske retains star-studded IMSA line-up

Kyle Busch to race AVS Lexus in Rolex 24
IMSA

Kyle Busch to race AVS Lexus in Rolex 24

McMurry joins Farnbacher in MSR line-up for 2020
IMSA

McMurry joins Farnbacher in MSR line-up for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.