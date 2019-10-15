Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Former Mazda boss Doonan named IMSA President

shares
comments
Former Mazda boss Doonan named IMSA President
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 4:01 PM

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) announced today that John Doonan has been named the next president of the sanctioning body effective January 1, 2020, with his first day on the job scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21.

Doonan, previously the director of motorsports for Mazda North America Operations where he developed the overall strategy and managed Mazda’s motorsports programs in North America.

As IMSA president, Doonan replaces Scott Atherton who recently announced his retirement at season’s end.

Under Doonan’s charge, most recently and famously Mazda partnered with the legendary Joest Racing in the summer of 2017 to run its pair of RT24-Ps, and this year the partnership bore fruit, Mazda Team Joest scoring three consecutive wins. 

This IMSA program represents the pinnacle of the Mazda Road to 24, a program that provides ladder system for drivers from grassroots racing to the top level of sports car racing in North America. The scheme is similar to the Road To Indy ladder, which Doonan also oversaw Mazda sponsoring from 2011 to 2018.

Ed Bennett, IMSA CEO, said: “John is a fantastic choice to become our next president, to build upon the momentum of our just-completed 50th anniversary season and take our sport to the next level. He is respected, well known in our paddock, and brings a strong passion for motorsport that will greatly benefit everyone involved.”

Doonan himself observed: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime and dream opportunity after attending IMSA races since I was young boy.

“I am very humbled and truly honored to have the opportunity to join the IMSA team and I’m really looking forward to making a positive impact for our sport, our partners and our industry.”

Next article
Auberlen: 23 years with BMW “I wouldn’t trade for anything”

Previous article

Auberlen: 23 years with BMW “I wouldn’t trade for anything”
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner respects Norris for response to Albon move

2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
Formula 1

Sainz proud McLaren's speed made Leclerc "give up" at Suzuka

4
NASCAR Cup

Jarrett slams “consequences” of Talladega manufacturer orders

5
Formula 1

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Former Mazda boss Doonan named IMSA President
IMSA

Former Mazda boss Doonan named IMSA President

Auberlen: 23 years with BMW “I wouldn’t trade for anything”
IMSA

Auberlen: 23 years with BMW “I wouldn’t trade for anything”

Bamber/Vanthoor "chemistry" key to GTLM title
IMSA

Bamber/Vanthoor "chemistry" key to GTLM title

Pier Guidi: Petit win “will stay in my heart for a long time”
IMSA

Pier Guidi: Petit win “will stay in my heart for a long time”

AXR's #5 crew rues "unbelievable" misfortune
IMSA

AXR's #5 crew rues "unbelievable" misfortune

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.