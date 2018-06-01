Detroit IMSA: Taylor puts Acura Team Penske on top in FP1

A sensational late lap from Ricky Taylor clinched top spot in the 90-minute opening session at Belle Isle, in Detroit, but the Action Express Cadillacs prevented an Acura 1-2.

Taylor’s 1min21.909 in the ARX-05, on the car’s 45th of 47 laps, meant he finished the session 0.206sec faster than Felipe Nasr in the #31 AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Joao Barbosa took over from Filipe Albuquerque in the #5 AXR machine and set its fastest time as the track got quicker, but he was 0.6sec off top spot – yet still fast enough to beat the Dane Cameron/Juan Pablo Montoya-driven Acura.

Colin Braun did a fine job to take fifth in the CORE autosport Oreca-Gibson ahead of the best of the Mazdas, Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 car. Its sister RT24-P, driven by Oliver Jarvis, quit running after just one lap, bringing out the red flag, but was later able complete 37 laps and he was able to wind the car up to 10th, albeit half a second off Bomarito’s best.

In between the Soul Red machines were Tristan Vautier in the Spirit of Daytona Racing Cadillac – its first official session since the shunt at Sebring in March – followed by Stephen Simpson’s JDC-Miller Motorsports Oreca and Renger van der Zande in Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac.

With GT Le Mans teams preparing for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, GT Daytona gets a moment in the GT spotlight this weekend, and last year’s Detroit-winning combination of Katherine Legge and an Acura NSX ensured Meyer Shank Racing was back on top, half a second faster than teammate Lawson Aschenbach, and separated from him by the Lexus RC F of Jack Hawksworth.

Jeroen Bleekemolen’s Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 was fourth quick, edging Bryan Sellers’ best in the Lamborghini Huracan of Paul Miller Racing. Sixth quick was Kenny Habul’s SunEnergy1 Mercedes, which this weekend he will share with sportscar veteran and four-time DTM champion Bernd Schneider.