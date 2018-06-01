Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA Detroit Qualifying report

Detroit IMSA: Derani puts ESM Nissan on pole in messy session

0 shares
Detroit IMSA: Derani puts ESM Nissan on pole in messy session
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
01/06/2018 10:19

A red flag caused by Robert Alon shunting his JDC Miller Motorsports Oreca meant a truly strange ending to the Prototypes’ qualifying session at Belle Isle, in which Pipo Derani while Bryan Sellers was sensational in the GT Daytona class.

The start of the session was delayed slightly for track repairs, so in order to meet the track’s 6pm curfew, the two classes had their sessions reduced to 12mins. When Robert Alon smacked the wall and sprayed debris over the track, there were barely four minutes remaining, and Helio Castroneves’ Acura and the two Mazdas drove to pit out rather than their pitboxes. That’s against the rules, so they needed to serve a drive through penalty, effectively ending their chance of going for pole.

Instead, Pipo Derani nailed an excellent flying lap to take pole ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya in the other Acura, while Castroneves will have to be content with third place, using his time before the session stoppage.

Fourth and sixth will be Joao Barbosa and Eric Curran in their Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.Rs, sandwiched between them will be Misha Goikhberg in the other JDC-Miller machine.

Renger Van der Zande was seventh fastest in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, so will start ahead of the Mazdas whose unrepresentative times leave them languishing in eighth and ninth. They’re just ahead of the second ESM Nissan of Scott Sharp who received a rude nudge in the backside from Castroneves during the Brazilian’s desperate attempts to find a clear track.

The GT Daytona cars were missing one of their best entrants, Magnus Racing, due to Andy Lally suffering a catastrophic engine failure in the second practice session. But the remainder put on a strong showing, thanks to an exciting battle between the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Bryan Sellers, and the two Acuras and Lexuses.

However, Sellers put pole beyond doubt with his seventh lap, clocking a 1min28.942sec, 0.448sec faster Katherine Legge’s Acura and 0.775 ahead of the second NSX of Justin Marks.

Perhaps disappointingly, therefore, the 3GT Racing Lexuses could manage only fourth and fifth, Dominik Bauman and David Heinemeier Hansson finishing 0.845sec and 1.172sec off top spot.

Ben Keating produced a solid effort to take sixth in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes, ahead of Michael Schein in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911.

IMSA, Detroit qualifying

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 		 P Nissan DPi 7 1'22.273     102.828
2 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 7 1'22.992 0.719 0.719 101.938
3 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 7 1'23.275 1.002 0.283 101.591
4 5 portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 7 1'23.278 1.005 0.003 101.587
5 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 7 1'23.384 1.111 0.106 101.458
6 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 7 1'23.469 1.196 0.085 101.355
7 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 7 1'23.558 1.285 0.089 101.247
8 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 7 1'23.969 1.696 0.411 100.751
9 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 3 1'24.553 2.280 0.584 100.056
10 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 7 1'24.566 2.293 0.013 100.040
11 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 7 1'24.637 2.364 0.071 99.956
12 90 united_states  Matt McMurry 
france  Tristan Vautier 		 P Cadillac DPi 7 1'24.688 2.415 0.051 99.896
13 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 7 1'25.371 3.098 0.683 99.097
14 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 7 1'25.741 3.468 0.370 98.669
15 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 8 1'28.942 6.669 3.201 95.118
16 86 united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 8 1'29.390 7.117 0.448 94.641
17 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 9 1'29.717 7.444 0.327 94.297
18 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 8 1'29.787 7.514 0.070 94.223
19 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 9 1'30.114 7.841 0.327 93.881
20 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 9 1'30.196 7.923 0.082 93.796
21 63 united_states  Jeff Segal 
united_states  Cooper MacNeil 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 9 1'30.282 8.009 0.086 93.706
22 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 1'30.717 8.444 0.435 93.257
23 75 germany  Bernd Schneider 
australia  Kenny Habul 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 9 1'30.776 8.503 0.059 93.196
24 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 1'30.878 8.605 0.102 93.092
25 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 9 1'31.640 9.367 0.762 92.318
26 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 0
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Detroit
Track The Raceway on Belle Isle
Drivers Bryan Sellers , Pipo Derani
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the IMSA main page