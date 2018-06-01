Global
Detroit IMSA: Castroneves tops FP2 after lengthy red flag incidents

By: David Malsher, US Editor
01/06/2018 07:20

Helio Castroneves, who was an ace at Belle Isle in Indy cars, proved those skills are transferable by topping the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series' FP2, but incidents for one of his prime rivals and a GTD car lost teams a substantial amount of...

What should have been a 1hr50min session (for a 1hr40min race) lost 48mins, due first to Andy Lally suffering a fire in his Magnus Racing Audi R8, and then Felipe Nasr spinning his Action Express Cadillac into a barrier and damaging its left-rear corner.

Castroneves himself had an incident at Turn 10 during what should have been his best lap in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05, but not before he’d set a 1min22.363sec flyer, about 0.4sec off teammate Ricky Taylor’s mark from this morning.

His nearest challenger – just 0.025sec behind, in fact –was Pipo Derani in the #22 ESM Nissan, which in FP1 had not even made it into the Top 10. Filipe Albuquerque was third in AXR’s second Caddy, again absurdly close, 0.064 off top spot.

Montoya made it two Acuras in the top four, head of Harry Tincknell’s Mazda RT24-P and Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca Gibson.

Jack Hawksworth, racing in 3GT Racing’s home state, slotted the Lexus RC F into top spot in GT Daytona with a 1min29.468, around two tenths faster than Jeff Segal’s Ferrari 488, Katherine Legge’s Acura NSX and Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3.

Qualifying begins at 5.20 local (Eastern) time.

IMSA Detroit, second practice

ClaNumDriverClassChassisLapsTimeGapIntervalkm/h
1 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 33 1'22.363     102.715
2 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 		 P Nissan DPi 34 1'22.388 0.025 0.025 102.684
3 5 portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 36 1'22.427 0.064 0.039 102.635
4 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 37 1'22.514 0.151 0.087 102.527
5 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 40 1'22.619 0.256 0.105 102.397
6 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 37 1'22.805 0.442 0.186 102.167
7 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 15 1'22.866 0.503 0.061 102.092
8 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 37 1'22.944 0.581 0.078 101.996
9 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 37 1'22.990 0.627 0.046 101.939
10 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 33 1'23.218 0.855 0.228 101.660
11 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 33 1'23.254 0.891 0.036 101.616
12 90 united_states  Matt McMurry 
france  Tristan Vautier 		 P Cadillac DPi 39 1'23.479 1.116 0.225 101.342
13 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 36 1'23.516 1.153 0.037 101.297
14 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 32 1'24.682 2.319 1.166 99.902
15 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson 
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 35 1'29.468 7.105 4.786 94.558
16 63 united_states  Jeff Segal 
united_states  Cooper MacNeil 		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 36 1'29.652 7.289 0.184 94.364
17 86 united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 33 1'29.785 7.422 0.133 94.224
18 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 32 1'29.795 7.432 0.010 94.214
19 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 34 1'29.991 7.628 0.196 94.009
20 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 33 1'30.205 7.842 0.214 93.786
21 75 germany  Bernd Schneider 
australia  Kenny Habul 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 33 1'30.304 7.941 0.099 93.683
22 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 17 1'30.584 8.221 0.280 93.393
23 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 36 1'30.712 8.349 0.128 93.261
24 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 36 1'30.756 8.393 0.044 93.216
25 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 32 1'30.801 8.438 0.045 93.170
26 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 5 1'32.091 9.728 1.290 91.865

 

 

