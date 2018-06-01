Detroit IMSA: Castroneves tops FP2 after lengthy red flag incidents

Helio Castroneves, who was an ace at Belle Isle in Indy cars, proved those skills are transferable by topping the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series' FP2, but incidents for one of his prime rivals and a GTD car lost teams a substantial amount of...
What should have been a 1hr50min session (for a 1hr40min race) lost 48mins, due first to Andy Lally suffering a fire in his Magnus Racing Audi R8, and then Felipe Nasr spinning his Action Express Cadillac into a barrier and damaging its left-rear corner.
Castroneves himself had an incident at Turn 10 during what should have been his best lap in the Acura Team Penske ARX-05, but not before he’d set a 1min22.363sec flyer, about 0.4sec off teammate Ricky Taylor’s mark from this morning.
His nearest challenger – just 0.025sec behind, in fact –was Pipo Derani in the #22 ESM Nissan, which in FP1 had not even made it into the Top 10. Filipe Albuquerque was third in AXR’s second Caddy, again absurdly close, 0.064 off top spot.
Montoya made it two Acuras in the top four, head of Harry Tincknell’s Mazda RT24-P and Colin Braun in the CORE autosport Oreca Gibson.
Jack Hawksworth, racing in 3GT Racing’s home state, slotted the Lexus RC F into top spot in GT Daytona with a 1min29.468, around two tenths faster than Jeff Segal’s Ferrari 488, Katherine Legge’s Acura NSX and Jeroen Bleekemolen in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3.
Qualifying begins at 5.20 local (Eastern) time.
IMSA Detroit, second practice
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|33
|1'22.363
|102.715
|2
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|34
|1'22.388
|0.025
|0.025
|102.684
|3
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|36
|1'22.427
|0.064
|0.039
|102.635
|4
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|37
|1'22.514
|0.151
|0.087
|102.527
|5
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|40
|1'22.619
|0.256
|0.105
|102.397
|6
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|37
|1'22.805
|0.442
|0.186
|102.167
|7
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|15
|1'22.866
|0.503
|0.061
|102.092
|8
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|37
|1'22.944
|0.581
|0.078
|101.996
|9
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|37
|1'22.990
|0.627
|0.046
|101.939
|10
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|33
|1'23.218
|0.855
|0.228
|101.660
|11
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|33
|1'23.254
|0.891
|0.036
|101.616
|12
|90
| Matt McMurry
Tristan Vautier
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|39
|1'23.479
|1.116
|0.225
|101.342
|13
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|36
|1'23.516
|1.153
|0.037
|101.297
|14
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|32
|1'24.682
|2.319
|1.166
|99.902
|15
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|35
|1'29.468
|7.105
|4.786
|94.558
|16
|63
| Jeff Segal
Cooper MacNeil
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|36
|1'29.652
|7.289
|0.184
|94.364
|17
|86
| Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|33
|1'29.785
|7.422
|0.133
|94.224
|18
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|32
|1'29.795
|7.432
|0.010
|94.214
|19
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|34
|1'29.991
|7.628
|0.196
|94.009
|20
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|33
|1'30.205
|7.842
|0.214
|93.786
|21
|75
| Bernd Schneider
Kenny Habul
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|33
|1'30.304
|7.941
|0.099
|93.683
|22
|16
| Wolf Henzler
Michael Schein
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|17
|1'30.584
|8.221
|0.280
|93.393
|23
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|36
|1'30.712
|8.349
|0.128
|93.261
|24
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|36
|1'30.756
|8.393
|0.044
|93.216
|25
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|32
|1'30.801
|8.438
|0.045
|93.170
|26
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|5
|1'32.091
|9.728
|1.290
|91.865