Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Detroit IMSA: Bourdais wins pole for CGR Cadillac, then spins Next / BMW reveals new LMDh contender for 2023 IMSA season
IMSA / Detroit Race report

Detroit IMSA: Bourdais, Van der Zande win epic four-car battle

Renger Van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais prevailed in their Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac after a mesmerizing four-way battle for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship honors in Belle Isle.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Detroit IMSA: Bourdais, Van der Zande win epic four-car battle
Listen to this article

Bourdais in the pole-sitting Ganassi Cadillac held off Tom Blomqvist’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura at the start of the race, with Ricky Taylor holding onto third in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ahead of Alex Lynn in the second Ganassi Caddy.

Behind them, Tristan Vautier thrust past Olivier Pla, Pipo Derani’s new teammate at Action Express Racing, to move the JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac into fifth.

Blomqvist wasn’t letting Bourdais get away up front, running within a second, and Taylor was only one second further back, but by Lap 5 Lynn had already fallen five seconds behind the tail of this trio. Despite this, he wasn’t holding up Vautier and Pla who were battling over last in class.

AXR pulled Pla in on Lap 10, to install Derani.

Finally on Lap 16, Bourdais stretched his lead to 1.5 seconds, with Blomqvist staying one second ahead of Taylor. Lynn was now nine seconds behind Taylor but staying ahead of Vautier. Derani was now 1sec faster than Pla’s best, but wasn’t really gaining on Bourdais.

By Lap 25, the top trio had stretched out, partly due to where they caught the GTD traffic. Bourdais now had a three second lead over Blomqvist, who had a four-second margin over Taylor.

WTR pitted the #10 on Lap 29, and Filipe Albuquerque took over, and emerged some eight seconds behind Derani who set a new lap record on Lap 30, of 1min19.808sec.

Vautier handed over the JDC-Miller car to Richard Westbrook on Lap 31, and dropped to sixth.

With 50mins to go, the halfway point of the 1hr40min race, Bourdais finally pulled in, at a time when Blomqvist had pegged his lead back to 1sec. Ganassi ensured van der Zande in the #01 car remained ahead of the MSR Acura now driven by Oliver Jarvis. The pair of course emerged behind the off-strategy Derani, who pitted on Lap 40 and got back on strategy. He emerged in fifth, right ahead of Westbrook, but 18sec from the #02 Cadillac which Earl Bamber had taken over from Lynn.

Up front, their teammate held a 1.7sec advantage over Jarvis, while WTR’s Albuquerque ran within a second of the similar MSR car. However, Albuquerque suddenly pitted on Lap 45, and tumbled to the back of the class, and the man on the move was Bamber, charging hard to close up to van der Zande and Jarvis.

Lap by lap he was making it work, shaving tenths off the leaders every lap so that with half an hour to go, he was only four seconds behind van der Zande, who had Jarvis’ Acura filling his mirrors. As Bamber charged, so too did Derani, setting an astounding 1min18.877sec on his 51st lap, drawing within 12sec of the lead.

On Lap 53, the top three were covered by one second, and Derani was only another 6sec further back. Just five minutes later, the trio was a quartet, covered by 1.5sec. Bamber had a look around the outside of Jarvis at Turn 11, but locked up and couldn’t make it work.

On Lap 59, Derani went down the inside of Bamber at right-handed Turn 1, and didn’t leave Bamber much room through the left-handed Turn 2, so that the Ganassi driver had to mount the curb in avoidance. Down to Turn 3, the AXR car had the advantage and Derani was into third.

Over the last dozen minutes, the margins between the top four was concertina-ing, and three minutes from home, a failed attempt to pass the MSR Acura through Turns 1 and 2 cost Derani momentum onto the long straight down to Turn 3, and Bamber pulled alongside him on the inside and grabbed third.

There were no more order changes, but a 100-minute race that saw the top four covered by 1.7sec despite no caution periods, meant IMSA signed off its time on Belle Isle with a classic.

UPDATE: The Action Express Cadillac of Derani and Pla was found to be underweight in post-race inspection, and was dropped to the rear of the six-car DPi field.

That promoted the WTR Acura of Albuquerque and Taylor to fourth ahead of Vautier and Westbrook in the JDC-Miller Caddy.

GT Daytona

Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage on the outside of the front row burst away from polesitter Kyle Kirkwood driving the Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F.

In third was Madison Snow in the Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 and Frankie Montecalvo in the second Lexus. Stevan McAleer had moved the Team Korthoff Mercedes-AMG GT3 into fifth ahead of Aidan Read’s Rick Ware Racing Acura NSX.

On Lap 18, Russell Ward lost the front of his Winward Racing Mercedes exiting Turn 10 and hit the wall, but he got the car down the Turn 11 runoff so there was no caution flag needed.

The 35min mark meant the GTD amateur drivers were able to hit pitlane and hand off to their pro teammates. De Angelis was one of the last to come in, to hand over to Ross Gunn, but not the last. That was Kirkwood, who went one lap longer than the Aston Martin before pitting and handing off to Ben Barnicoat. His in-lap was strong, and sure enough, Barnicoat emerged in front by three seconds.

Behind, PMR had kept the #1 BMW M4 in third and now had Bryan Sellers at the wheel, 4.5sec ahead of Aaron Telitz who’d taken over the second Lexus from Montecalvo. Mike Skeen was now steering the Korthoff Mercedes in fifth, while Jeff Westphal moved the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracan around Ryan Eversley's RWR Acura.

With 35mins to go, Gunn and Sellers were inching closer to the lead Lexus, and Gunn was within two seconds. With 27mins to go, Barnicoat, Gunn and Sellers came up behind the off-the-pace Wright Porsche of Heylen, who eventually moved aside for them.

After that moment, Barnicoat started pulling away from the HoR Aston, and the pair of them were pulling away from Sellers’ BMW. Barnicoat came home 2.26sec clear of Gunn, with Sellers 3.6sec further back.

Telitz/Montecalvo were best of the rest in the #12 Lexus ahead of Korthoff and Carbahn/Peregrine, while Heylen’s strangely slow Porsche claimed seventh when Eversley’s Acura died at Turn 9, five laps from home.

Race results:

Cla Class Num Driver Chassis Laps Gap
1 DPi 01 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Cadillac DPi 73  
2 DPi 60 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Acura DPi 73 0.398
3 DPi 02 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		Cadillac DPi 73 0.783
4 DPi 31 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani 		Cadillac DPi 73 1.663
5 DPi 10 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Acura DPi 73 15.942
6 DPi 5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac DPi 73 44.888
7 GTD 17 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		Lexus RC F GT3 67 6 Laps
8 GTD 27 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage GT3 67 6 Laps
9 GTD 1 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		BMW M4 GT3 67 6 Laps
10 GTD 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		Lexus RC F GT3 67 6 Laps
11 GTD 32 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		Mercedes AMG GT3 67 6 Laps
12 GTD 39 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal 		Lamborghini Huracan GT3 67 6 Laps
13 GTD 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 66 7 Laps
14 GTD 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		BMW M4 GT3 65 8 Laps
15 GTD 51 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read 		Acura NSX GT3 62 11 Laps
16 GTD 57 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		Mercedes AMG GT3 17 56 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Detroit IMSA: Bourdais wins pole for CGR Cadillac, then spins
Previous article

Detroit IMSA: Bourdais wins pole for CGR Cadillac, then spins
Next article

BMW reveals new LMDh contender for 2023 IMSA season

BMW reveals new LMDh contender for 2023 IMSA season
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Acura sets pace again in second practice
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Acura sets pace again in second practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.