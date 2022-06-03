Detroit IMSA: Bourdais moves to the top in FP2

Listen to this article

Bourdais, who has won on this track in IndyCar, lapped the 2.35-mile 14-turn course in 1min19.307sec to outpace Ricky Taylor in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 by just over two-tenths of a second.

Alex Lynn, despite encountering the fiendishly bumpy course for the first time this week, was barely more than a quarter-second from Bourdais to ensure both Ganassi entries were in the top three. Tom Blomqvist was similarly impressive and for the same reason, as his Meyer Shank Racing Acura lapped the course just a tenth slower than the WTR Acura.

Tristan Vautier and Olivier Pla were fifth and sixth in the JDC Miller MotorSports and Action Express Racing Cadillacs, respectively.

Fastest in the GT Daytona class was Vasser Sullivan Racing’s late call-up, Indy Lights champion and rising IndyCar star Kyle Kirkwood. His Lexus RC F lapped the course a mere 0.007sec faster than both Mike Skeen in the Korthoff Mercedes AMG GT3 and Jan Heylen in Wright Motorsports’ Porsche 911 GT3 R, who set identical times to the thousandth of a second.

Only two-hundredths slower than Kirkwood was Frankie Montecalvo in the second Lexus, with a similar margin over Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Qualifying starts at 5.30pm local (Eastern) time.