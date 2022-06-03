Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Acura reveals teaser images of its 2023 LMDh contender Next / Detroit IMSA: Bourdais wins pole for CGR Cadillac, then spins
IMSA / Detroit Practice report

Detroit IMSA: Bourdais moves to the top in FP2

A Chip Ganassi Cadillac DPi-V.R remained the car to beat in second practice at Belle Isle, but this time it was Sebastien Bourdais who took over top spot.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Detroit IMSA: Bourdais moves to the top in FP2
Listen to this article

Bourdais, who has won on this track in IndyCar, lapped the 2.35-mile 14-turn course in 1min19.307sec to outpace Ricky Taylor in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 by just over two-tenths of a second.

Alex Lynn, despite encountering the fiendishly bumpy course for the first time this week, was barely more than a quarter-second from Bourdais to ensure both Ganassi entries were in the top three. Tom Blomqvist was similarly impressive and for the same reason, as his Meyer Shank Racing Acura lapped the course just a tenth slower than the WTR Acura.

Tristan Vautier and Olivier Pla were fifth and sixth in the JDC Miller MotorSports and Action Express Racing Cadillacs, respectively.

Fastest in the GT Daytona class was Vasser Sullivan Racing’s late call-up, Indy Lights champion and rising IndyCar star Kyle Kirkwood. His Lexus RC F lapped the course a mere 0.007sec faster than both Mike Skeen in the Korthoff Mercedes AMG GT3 and Jan Heylen in Wright Motorsports’ Porsche 911 GT3 R, who set identical times to the thousandth of a second.

Only two-hundredths slower than Kirkwood was Frankie Montecalvo in the second Lexus, with a similar margin over Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Qualifying starts at 5.30pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais 		DPi Cadillac DPi 48 1'19.307  
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Acura DPi 55 1'19.520 0.213
3 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		DPi Cadillac DPi 47 1'19.571 0.264
4 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		DPi Acura DPi 49 1'19.637 0.330
5 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		DPi Cadillac DPi 51 1'20.307 1.000
6 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 56 1'20.365 1.058
7 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 39 1'29.993 10.686
8 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 35 1'30.000 10.693
9 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 58 1'30.000 10.693
10 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 47 1'30.020 10.713
11 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 54 1'30.043 10.736
12 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 44 1'30.057 10.750
13 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 32 1'30.108 10.801
14 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 54 1'30.224 10.917
15 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		GTD BMW M4 GT3 43 1'30.650 11.343
16 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis 		GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 13 1'30.773 11.466
