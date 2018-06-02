Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA Detroit Practice report

Detroit IMSA: Albuquerque tops warm-up

0 shares
Detroit IMSA: Albuquerque tops warm-up
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
02/06/2018 12:44

Action Express Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque finally nosed his Cadillac ahead of Acura Team Penske at Belle Isle this morning, topping the raceday warm-up session.

The #5 AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the 2.35-mile course in 1min22.958sec to head Juan Pablo Montoya’s best in the Acura ARX-05 by a mere 0.035sec, the pair of them two tenths of a second ahead of Jonathan Bomarito’s Mazda RT24-P.

Jordan Taylor was three-hundredths off their time in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy, but ahead of the second AXR machine and the second Acura, piloted by Felipe Nasr and Ricky Taylor respectively.

The most significant news in GT Daytona was that Magnus Racing had an Audi R8 back on track after a major engine failure and fire in practice yesterday wrecked the team’s hopes of qualifying well. This morning, team owner John Potter put a dozen laps on the car he will share with Andy Lally in this afternoon’s race.

At the front of the class, however, it was Mario Farnbacher who put the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX into P1 ahead of Kyle Marcelli’s Lexus, the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 of Wolf Henzler, and Jack Hawksworth in the second Lexus.

IMSA, Detroit warm-up

Pos.No.DriverClassChassisTimeGap
1 5 portugal  Filipe Albuquerque 
portugal  Joao Barbosa 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'22.958  
2 6 colombia  Juan Pablo Montoya 
united_states  Dane Cameron 		 P Acura DPi 1'22.993 0.035
3 55 united_kingdom  Harry Tincknell 
united_states  Jonathan Bomarito 		 P Mazda DPi 1'23.185 0.227
4 10 united_states  Jordan Taylor 
netherlands  Renger van der Zande 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'23.215 0.257
5 31 united_states  Eric Curran 
brazil  Felipe Nasr 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'23.332 0.374
6 7 brazil  Helio Castroneves 
united_states  Ricky Taylor 		 P Acura DPi 1'23.460 0.502
7 90 united_states  Matt McMurry 
france  Tristan Vautier 		 P Cadillac DPi 1'23.514 0.556
8 54 united_states  Jon Bennett 
united_states  Colin Braun 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'23.580 0.622
9 77 united_kingdom  Oliver Jarvis 
united_states  Tristan Nunez 		 P Mazda DPi 1'23.767 0.809
10 99 canada  Mikhail Goikhberg 
south_africa  Stephen Simpson 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'23.942 0.984
11 2 united_states  Scott Sharp 
united_kingdom  Ryan Dalziel 		 P Nissan DPi 1'24.139 1.181
12 52 colombia  Gustavo Yacaman 
colombia  Sebastian Saavedra 		 P Ligier LMP2 1'24.696 1.738
13 22 brazil  Pipo Derani 
united_states  Johannes van Overbeek 		 P Nissan DPi 1'24.724 1.766
14 85 switzerland  Simon Trummer 
united_states  Robert Alon 		 P ORECA LMP2 1'25.809 2.851
15 86 united_kingdom  Katherine Legge 
germany  Mario Farnbacher 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'29.680 6.722
16 14 canada  Kyle Marcelli 
austria  Dominik Baumann 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'29.750 6.792
17 16 germany  Wolf Henzler 
united_states  Michael Schein 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'29.782 6.824
18 15 denmark  David Heinemeier Hansson
united_kingdom  Jack Hawksworth 		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'29.783 6.825
19 33 netherlands  Jeroen Bleekemolen 
united_states  Ben Keating 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'29.814 6.856
20 93 united_states  Justin Marks 
united_states  Lawson Aschenbach 		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'29.902 6.944
21 75 germany  Bernd Schneider 
australia  Kenny Habul 		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'30.343 7.385
22 96 united_states  Bill Auberlen 
united_states  Robby Foley 		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'30.643 7.685
23 48 united_states  Bryan Sellers 
united_states  Madison Snow 		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'30.651 7.693
24 44 united_states  Andy Lally 
united_states  John Potter 		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'30.875 7.917
25 58 united_states  Patrick Long 
denmark  Christina Nielsen 		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'31.305 8.347
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Detroit
Track The Raceway on Belle Isle
Drivers Filipe Albuquerque
Teams Action Express Racing
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the IMSA main page