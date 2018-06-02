Detroit IMSA: Albuquerque tops warm-up

Action Express Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque finally nosed his Cadillac ahead of Acura Team Penske at Belle Isle this morning, topping the raceday warm-up session.
The #5 AXR Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the 2.35-mile course in 1min22.958sec to head Juan Pablo Montoya’s best in the Acura ARX-05 by a mere 0.035sec, the pair of them two tenths of a second ahead of Jonathan Bomarito’s Mazda RT24-P.
Jordan Taylor was three-hundredths off their time in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy, but ahead of the second AXR machine and the second Acura, piloted by Felipe Nasr and Ricky Taylor respectively.
The most significant news in GT Daytona was that Magnus Racing had an Audi R8 back on track after a major engine failure and fire in practice yesterday wrecked the team’s hopes of qualifying well. This morning, team owner John Potter put a dozen laps on the car he will share with Andy Lally in this afternoon’s race.
At the front of the class, however, it was Mario Farnbacher who put the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX into P1 ahead of Kyle Marcelli’s Lexus, the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 of Wolf Henzler, and Jack Hawksworth in the second Lexus.
IMSA, Detroit warm-up
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|5
| Filipe Albuquerque
Joao Barbosa
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'22.958
|2
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'22.993
|0.035
|3
|55
| Harry Tincknell
Jonathan Bomarito
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'23.185
|0.227
|4
|10
| Jordan Taylor
Renger van der Zande
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'23.215
|0.257
|5
|31
| Eric Curran
Felipe Nasr
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'23.332
|0.374
|6
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|P
|Acura DPi
|1'23.460
|0.502
|7
|90
| Matt McMurry
Tristan Vautier
|P
|Cadillac DPi
|1'23.514
|0.556
|8
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'23.580
|0.622
|9
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|P
|Mazda DPi
|1'23.767
|0.809
|10
|99
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'23.942
|0.984
|11
|2
| Scott Sharp
Ryan Dalziel
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'24.139
|1.181
|12
|52
| Gustavo Yacaman
Sebastian Saavedra
|P
|Ligier LMP2
|1'24.696
|1.738
|13
|22
| Pipo Derani
Johannes van Overbeek
|P
|Nissan DPi
|1'24.724
|1.766
|14
|85
| Simon Trummer
Robert Alon
|P
|ORECA LMP2
|1'25.809
|2.851
|15
|86
| Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'29.680
|6.722
|16
|14
| Kyle Marcelli
Dominik Baumann
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'29.750
|6.792
|17
|16
| Wolf Henzler
Michael Schein
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'29.782
|6.824
|18
|15
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'29.783
|6.825
|19
|33
| Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'29.814
|6.856
|20
|93
| Justin Marks
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'29.902
|6.944
|21
|75
| Bernd Schneider
Kenny Habul
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|1'30.343
|7.385
|22
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|1'30.643
|7.685
|23
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'30.651
|7.693
|24
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|1'30.875
|7.917
|25
|58
| Patrick Long
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'31.305
|8.347