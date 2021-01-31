Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

shares
comments
Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19
By:

One of Corvette Racing’s Rolex 24 GT Le Mans winners Antonio Garcia has tested positive for Covid-19, which forced him to miss the most of the race.

The #3 Corvette C8.R, driven by reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTLM champs Garcia and Jordan Taylor, along with endurance extra Nicky Catsburg, led home the sister car of Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy and Alexander Sims in a dominant 1-2 for the team in its second year with the car.

However, 10mins after the end of the race, the team put out a statement explaining Garcia’s absence from the car for most of the race.

"As part of international COVID travel protocols, all drivers and team members traveling in and out of the US are required to take a COVID test before and after any race activities,” it read. “While Antonio Garcia tested negative in preparation for his arrival for the Rolex 24, we have received notice that he has now tested positive in preparation to depart the country. 

“He was immediately pulled from competition upon notification of the positive test result and, although he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, will no longer participate in any additional race activities at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. 

“Upon consulting with IMSA and its Event Operations Protocols, the series determined Corvette Racing met all conditions under the IMSA event protocols that allowed it to compete in a safe and responsible manner. 

“We have notified crew members and others who had contact with Antonio and will conduct testing with racing team members after 72 hours, per CDC guidelines.”

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

Previous article

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Antonio Garcia
Teams Corvette Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at start, trouble strikes key runners
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at start, trouble strikes key runners

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

How Mercedes made its best car better
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes made its best car better

Rolex 24 Hr21: WTR Acura leads, Dixon charging for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24 Hr21: WTR Acura leads, Dixon charging for Ganassi

Latest news

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

Rolex 24 Hr21: WTR Acura leads, Dixon charging for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA / Race report

Rolex 24 Hr21: WTR Acura leads, Dixon charging for Ganassi

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure

Trending

1
IMSA

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

31min
2
IMSA

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

15min
3
IMSA

Chase Elliott beats himself up over “terrible” first Rolex 24 stint

19h
4
Formula 1

Sainz explains impromptu visit to thank tifosi

12h
5
IMSA

Rolex 24: Nasr leads at start, trouble strikes key runners

1d

Latest news

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

Rolex 24’s GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

IMSA
15m
Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

Rolex 24: Wayne Taylor Acura wins, heartbreak for Ganassi

IMSA
31m
Rolex 24 Hr21: WTR Acura leads, Dixon charging for Ganassi

Rolex 24 Hr21: WTR Acura leads, Dixon charging for Ganassi

IMSA
3h
Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure

Whelen Cadillac knocked out of R24 contention by gearbox failure

IMSA
5h
Van der Zande on R24: “There’s some crazy stuff going on”

Van der Zande on R24: “There’s some crazy stuff going on”

IMSA
6h

Latest videos

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early 01:24
IMSA
23h

Rolex 24 at Daytona goes green, gets messy early

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort 00:35
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

Johnson welcomes back Knaus in Rolex 24 effort

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut 01:13
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

‘New ballgame’ for Chase Elliott in IMSA debut

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins! 02:59
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins!

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash 03:55
IMSA
Jan 29, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.