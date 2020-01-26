Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 14: Kobayashi retakes lead for WTR

shares
comments
Rolex 24, Hour 14: Kobayashi retakes lead for WTR
By:
Jan 26, 2020, 8:44 AM

Kamui Kobayashi wrested back the lead of the Rolex 24 at Daytona for Wayne Taylor Racing and had established a small buffer out front with 10 hours of the race to go.

The battle between the top two cars overall tightened significantly after Kobayashi took over the #10 WTR Cadillac DPi-V.R just after the 12-hour mark, as the Japanese driver rapidly eroded the advantage of the JDC-Miller MotorSports Caddy of Joao Barbosa.

Some 20 minutes later, Kobayashi had arrived on the tail of Barbosa, who couldn't maintain the rapid pace set by his teammate Loic Duval in the previous stint, and towards the end of the 13th hour the Toyota LMP1 racer took the lead with a bold pass around the outside at Turn 1.

From there, Kobayashi was able to build an advantage of some 12 seconds before Barbosa brought in the Mustang Sampling-branded car to hand over to new full-time IMSA teammate Sebastien Bourdais just a few minutes before the 14-hour mark.

Action Express Racing made it a Cadillac 1-2-3 at the head of the field with Mike Conway at the wheel of the Whelen Engineering-liveried #31 car.

The two Mazda RT24-Ps circulate in fourth and fifth, led by the #77 being driven by poleman Oliver Jarvis, although the sister #55 car of Harry Tincknell was having to fight to remain on the lead lap while being pursued by Kobayashi, finally dropping a lap when he pitted.

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports retained a healthy one-minute lead in LMP2 but Simon Trummer pitted just before the 14-hour mark, giving Ben Hanley an advantage of around 20 seconds in the DragonSpeed car, albeit having done one less stop.

BMW's battle against Porsche for GT Le Mans honors continues to be tightly-fought, although the #24 M8 GTE had been able to pull out an advantage of some seven seconds in the hands of Aussie Supercars star Chaz Mostert midway through the 14th hour.

Earl Bamber had that gap back down to just half a second in the best of the all-new Porsche 911 RSR-19s before he and Mostert both pitted, at which point the BMW driver was able to stretch its advantage back out to 7s as Bamber handed over to Mathieu Jaminet.

Corvette Racing's sole surviving C8.R had managed to move up to third, but at the most recent pitstop cycle the #3 car of Antonio Garcia had slipped to fourth behind Matt Campbell in the second factory Porsche, with the Risi Competizione Ferrari holding fifth.

A slow stop for the WRT Audi R8 LMS, which had been leading in GT Daytona by some 30 seconds with Dries Vanthoor behind the wheel, promoted the GRT Magnus Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo into the top spot, John Potter taking over from Marco Mapelli.

Paul Miller Racing's Lambo - which was delayed when Bryan Sellers picked up a penalty for wheel-spinning on the jacks - ran second in the hands of Corey Lewis, some four seconds back, followed by the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 of Cooper MacNeil.

The #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 dropped 17 laps off the class lead after having to go behind the wall to repair a broken splitter.

Related video

Next article
Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway

Previous article

Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Kamui Kobayashi
Teams Wayne Taylor Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Race Starts in
15 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
45 Seconds

Trending

1
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville leapfrogs Toyota duo

45m
2
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 14: Kobayashi retakes lead for WTR

1h
3
Le Mans

Penske talks of Le Mans return after IMSA/WEC rules convergence

4
Formula 1

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

5
DTM

What R-Motorsport Aston's exit means for DTM

Latest videos

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days 01:21
IMSA

Kyle Busch eager for the Rolex 24 at Daytona after test days

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Latest news

Rolex 24, Hour 14: Kobayashi retakes lead for WTR
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 14: Kobayashi retakes lead for WTR

Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 12: JDC-Miller Cadillac leads at halfway

Rolex 24, Hour 10: Cadillac v Mazda battle rages on
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 10: Cadillac v Mazda battle rages on

Rolex 24, Hour 8: Second caution shakes up order
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 8: Second caution shakes up order

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Cadillacs to the fore as night falls
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Cadillacs to the fore as night falls

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.