Subscribe
IMSA The Roar Before The 24
Testing report

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche beats BMW by 0.035s in opening IMSA test session

Porsche’s Nick Tandy set the pace in the opening test session of the Roar Before the Rolex 24, the annual precursor to next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Nick Tandy, Mathieu Jaminet, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor

Tandy lapped the 3.56-mile road course in 1m35.617s in his GTP class, Penske-run 963 in pleasant and warm track conditions.

Last year’s pole time, set by Tom Blomqvist in Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura, was 1m34.031s.

Tandy was quick out of the blocks, setting his quickest lap in the factory-entered hybrid prototype in the early minutes of the session. His benchmark only came under attack in the closing moments when Augusto Farfus lapped his RLL-run BMW M Hybrid V8 in 1m35.652s, 0.035s slower.

The sister BMW of Nick Yelloly was third fastest, just over a tenth off the pace.

IndyCar champion Alex Palou was an impressive fourth in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac V-Series.R, just under a quarter of a second away from the fastest time. Jack Aitken was two tenths further back in the Action Express Racing Caddy.

Keeping the theme of quick IndyCar stars, Colton Herta outpaced Ricky Taylor to be the quickest Acura, lapping his Wayne Taylor-run ARX-06 within half a second of Tandy, with Taylor Jr a further tenth off.

Felipe Nasr (Penske Porsche) and Richard Westbrook (JDC-Miller Porsche) were eighth and ninth, respectively. In total, 58 cars took part in the session, with the Proton Competition Porsche 963 only running in the closing minutes in Neel Jani’s hands and was classified 23rd overall.

The session was red flagged just before the 30-minute mark to clear up debris at Turn 4 and was halted again with 20 minutes to go when Dennis Andersen spun his MDK by High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 car at Turn 5.

United Autosports fastest in LMP2

Mikkel Jensen set the early pace in his No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA at 1m40.648s. But, after an early off at Turn 3, Paul di Resta then achieved the quickest lap of the class in his No. 22 United Autosports ORECA at 1m39.916s.

Ferdinand Habsburg got within 0.031s in his Tower Motorsports ORECA, ahead of Nicklas Nielsen’s AF Corse version.

Legge on top in GTD for Acura

Katherine Legge set the quickest GTD time of the session in her No. 66 Gradient Racing Acura NSX with a lap of 1m46.289s. She set the mark early on, with Matteo Cressoni getting closest to it in his No. 60 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan – which topped the GTD Pro category.

Nico Varrone proved rapid in AWA’s new Corvette Z06 GT3.R, setting the third fastest time to take US muscle car honors.

The quickest of the new Ford Mustang GT3s was Frederic Vervisch, who was sixth fastest, behind the Lambo of Andrea Caldarelli and Ferrari of Daniel Serra.

Contact was reported at Turn 3 between Tommy Milner’s No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the No. 34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 of Albert Costa but both continued.

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 22

1'35.617

   134.035
2 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 37

+0.035

1'35.652

 0.035 133.986
3 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin Germany R. Rast BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 35

+0.136

1'35.753

 0.101 133.844
4 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Spain A. Palou Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 25

+0.246

1'35.863

 0.110 133.691
5 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 28

+0.412

1'36.029

 0.166 133.460
6 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta United Kingdom J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 35

+0.484

1'36.101

 0.072 133.360
7 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Sweden M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 29

+0.577

1'36.194

 0.093 133.231
8 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 22

+0.611

1'36.228

 0.034 133.184
9 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson United States B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 11

+1.234

1'36.851

 0.623 132.327
10 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg
Sweden F. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA LMP2 07 35

+4.299

1'39.916

 3.065 128.268
11 Canada J. Farano
M. Dinan
Austria F. Habsburg New Zealand S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports 		8 ORECA LMP2 07 33

+4.330

1'39.947

 0.031 128.228
12 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen France L. Wadoux France M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA LMP2 07 31

+4.384

1'40.001

 0.054 128.159
13 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
H. Laurents
United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA LMP2 07 28

+4.844

1'40.461

 0.460 127.572
14 United States E. Lux United States K. Simpson Australia J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
 81 ORECA LMP2 07 31

+4.957

1'40.574

 0.113 127.429
15 United States B. Keating
N. Pino
United Kingdom B. Hanley Mexico P. O'Ward United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA LMP2 07 39

+4.993

1'40.610

 0.036 127.383
16 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea
France C. Milesi TDS Racing 		11 ORECA LMP2 07 43

+5.031

1'40.648

 0.038 127.335
17 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Brazil F. Massa Riley 74 ORECA LMP2 07 9

+5.236

1'40.853

 0.205 127.076
18 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
 04 ORECA LMP2 07 38

+5.246

1'40.863

 0.010 127.063
19 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
 18 ORECA LMP2 07 38

+5.357

1'40.974

 0.111 126.924
20 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa
N. Siegel
United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 		33 Ligier LMP2 34

+5.379

1'40.996

 0.022 126.896
21 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann France C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 27

+5.536

1'41.153

 0.157 126.699
22
P. Hyett
France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
 99 ORECA LMP2 07 18

+6.125

1'41.742

 0.589 125.966
23 Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Belgium A. Picariello France R. Dumas Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 4

+9.071

1'44.688

 2.946 122.421
24
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 31

+10.672

1'46.289

 1.601 120.577
25 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni France R. Grosjean Italy M. Cairoli Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 36

+11.301

1'46.918

 0.629 119.868
26 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill Ireland C. Eastwood AWA 		17 Corvette C8.R GTD 30

+11.308

1'46.925

 0.007 119.860
27
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 29

+11.323

1'46.940

 0.015 119.843
28 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 32

+11.325

1'46.942

 0.002 119.841
29 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 34

+11.372

1'46.989

 0.047 119.788
30 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco United States E. Cheever Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 34

+11.449

1'47.066

 0.077 119.702
31 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 32

+11.451

1'47.068

 0.002 119.700
32 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood United Kingdom M. Conway Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 31

+11.534

1'47.151

 0.083 119.607
33 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Japan R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 35

+11.553

1'47.170

 0.019 119.586
34
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen France F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 37

+11.615

1'47.232

 0.062 119.517
35 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Japan K. Cozzolino Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 34

+11.657

1'47.274

 0.042 119.470
36 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy United Kingdom T. Gamble Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 34

+11.699

1'47.316

 0.042 119.423
37 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle
United States A. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 		45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 28

+11.730

1'47.347

 0.031 119.389
38 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco United Kingdom S. Mitchell Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 26

+11.773

1'47.390

 0.043 119.341
39 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern United Kingdom A. Lynn AWA 13 Corvette C8.R GTD 36

+11.791

1'47.408

 0.018 119.321
40 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell United States T. Hindman France J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 36

+11.986

1'47.603

 0.195 119.104
41 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
R. Agostini Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 31

+11.989

1'47.606

 0.003 119.101
42 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 31

+12.008

1'47.625

 0.019 119.080
43 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 30

+12.038

1'47.655

 0.030 119.047
44
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach
L. Voorde
Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 36

+12.054

1'47.671

 0.016 119.029
45 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 34

+12.090

1'47.707

 0.036 118.989
46 Canada M. Grenier United States M. Skeen United States K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 31

+12.153

1'47.770

 0.063 118.920
47 United States R. Hardwick Norway D. Olsen
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 37

+12.172

1'47.789

 0.019 118.899
48 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Denmark N. Thiim Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 32

+12.193

1'47.810

 0.021 118.876
49
M. Franco
A. Costa
Italy A. Balzan Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 35

+12.317

1'47.934

 0.124 118.739
50 Australia K. Habul France J. Gounon Germany L. Stolz Germany M. Engel Sun Energy 1 75 Mercedes AMG GT3 32

+12.416

1'48.033

 0.099 118.630
51 Turkey S. Yoluc Portugal R. Andrade Australia S. Andrews United Kingdom A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 33

+12.522

1'48.139

 0.106 118.514
52 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 23

+12.580

1'48.197

 0.058 118.451
53 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen South Africa S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 21

+12.736

1'48.353

 0.156 118.280
54 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Canada D. Morad Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 35

+12.776

1'48.393

 0.040 118.236
55 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 33

+12.800

1'48.417

 0.024 118.210
56 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker
Germany J. Klingmann Turner Motorsport 		96 BMW M4 GT3 28

+12.857

1'48.474

 0.057 118.148
57 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe United States A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaste 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 22

+13.323

1'48.940

 0.466 117.643
58 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 27

+13.455

1'49.072

 0.132 117.500
59 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Austria T. Preining Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 0

 

    
View full results  
Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Daytona 24 Hours: Schedule, how to watch on TV and more
Next article Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Latest news

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session

Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away

Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away

MGP MotoGP
Gresini Racing launch

Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away

Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session

Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session

Gresini unveils 2024 MotoGP livery for Marquez’s first season on a Ducati

Gresini unveils 2024 MotoGP livery for Marquez’s first season on a Ducati

MGP MotoGP
Gresini Racing launch

Gresini unveils 2024 MotoGP livery for Marquez’s first season on a Ducati Gresini unveils 2024 MotoGP livery for Marquez’s first season on a Ducati

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe