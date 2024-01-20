Subscribe
IMSA The Roar Before The 24
News

Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session

Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani picked up where he left off and led Saturday morning’s session of the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist

It didn’t take long for Derani, who ended Friday’s evening session fastest, to establish a similar presence at the top of the leaderboard. He pushed the No. 31 AXR Cadillac V-Series.R to a quick time of 1m35.372s around the 3.56-mile road course layout at Daytona International Speedway.

Richard Westbrook, driving JDC-Miller Motorsports’ No. 85 Porsche 963, was a narrow 0.026s off Derani’s time.

The team managed to log 43 laps, which was tied with the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8, which ended up third overall, for the second-most laps in GTP. The No. 5 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963’s 46 laps were most in class, ending up sixth overall at 0.783s behind.

AF Corse pace LMP2

Nicklas Nielsen delivered a quick lap of 1m38.576s to put the No. 88 AF Corse ORECA on the top spot in the LMP2 category. TDS Racing ended up 0.043s off the mark after Charles Milesi’s quick lap. Malthe Jakobsen had the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry in third, 0.127s behind.

There were two notable incidents from the class, with the No. 2 United Autosports USA entry spinning in Turn 3 just under 30 minutes after the session began but continuing on.

It was a similar story for the No. 18 Era Motorsport entry, which spun 10 minutes later in Turn 6 before continuing and ending up seventh in class, just ahead of the United Autosports USA machine in eighth.

Corvette goes top in GTD

The No. 4 Pratt Miller Motorsports Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R set the benchmark for GTD Pro – and GTD – after Tommy Milner throttled to a lap of 1m45.844s.

Harry Tincknell had Ford Multimatic Motorsports’ Mustang GT3 second in GTD Pro, 0.513 behind Milner’s time.

The No. 45 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 with Kyle Marcelli was 0.142 off the Corvette’s pace but fastest among the non-Pro GTD cars.

AWA Racing’s No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R had a spin early on in Turn 6 but continued and ended up 14th among the GTD class. 

Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 BrazilP. DERANIUnited KingdomJ. AITKENUnited KingdomT. BLOMQVISTWhelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 40

1'35.372

   134.379
2 NetherlandsT. VAN DER HELMUnited KingdomR. WESTBROOKUnited KingdomP. HANSONUnited StatesB. KEATINGJDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 43

+0.026

1'35.398

 0.026 134.342
3 United StatesC. DE PHILLIPPIUnited KingdomN. YELLOLYBelgiumM. MARTINGermanyR. RASTBMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 43

+0.308

1'35.680

 0.282 133.946
4 NetherlandsR. VAN DER ZANDEFranceS. BOURDAISNew ZealandS. DIXONSpainA. PALOUCadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 35

+0.476

1'35.848

 0.168 133.712
5 United StatesR. TAYLORPortugalF. ALBUQUERQUENew ZealandB. HARTLEYSwedenM. ERICSSONWayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 30

+0.567

1'35.939

 0.091 133.585
6 ItalyG. BRUNISwitzerlandN. JANIBelgiumA. PICARIELLOFranceR. DUMASProton Competition 5 Porsche 963 46

+0.783

1'36.155

 0.216 133.285
7 United KingdomN. TANDYFranceM. JAMINETFranceK. ESTREBelgiumL. VANTHOORPorsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 35

+0.832

1'36.204

 0.049 133.217
8 United StatesJ. TAYLORSwitzerlandL. DELETRAZUnited StatesC. HERTAUnited KingdomJ. BUTTONWayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 37

+0.860

1'36.232

 0.028 133.178
9 United StatesD. CAMERONBrazilF. NASRAustraliaM. CAMPBELLUnited StatesJ. NEWGARDENPorsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 30

+1.023

1'36.395

 0.163 132.953
10 FinlandJ. KROHNAustriaP. ENGBrazilA. FARFUSBelgiumD. VANTHOORBMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 38

+1.161

1'36.533

 0.138 132.763
11 ArgentinaL. PEREZ COMPANCDenmarkN. NIELSENFranceL. WADOUXFranceM. VAXIVIERERichard Mille AF Corse 88 ORECA LMP2 07 39

+3.204

1'38.576

 2.043 130.011
12 United StatesS. THOMASDenmarkM. JENSEN
H. MCELREA
FranceC. MILESITDS Racing		 11 ORECA LMP2 07 48

+3.247

1'38.619

 0.043 129.955
13 United StatesG. KURTZUnited StatesC. BRAUNUnited KingdomT. SOWERY
M. JAKOBSENCrowdstrike Racing by APR
 04 ORECA LMP2 07 39

+3.331

1'38.703

 0.084 129.844
14 United StatesE. LUXUnited StatesK. SIMPSONAustraliaJ. ALLEN
S. ALVAREZDragonSpeed
 81 ORECA LMP2 07 45

+3.410

1'38.782

 0.079 129.740
15 PolandJ. SMIECHOWSKIUnited StatesN. BOULLEFranceT. DILLMANNFranceC. NOVALAKInter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA LMP2 07 39

+3.597

1'38.969

 0.187 129.495
16 United StatesG. ROBINSONBrazilF. FRAGAAustraliaJ. BURDONBrazilF. MASSARiley 74 ORECA LMP2 07 36

+3.637

1'39.009

 0.040 129.443
17 United StatesD. MERRIMANUnited KingdomR. DALZIEL
C. ZILISCH
C. RASMUSSENEra Motorsport
 18 ORECA LMP2 07 44

+3.644

1'39.016

 0.007 129.434
18 United StatesB. KEATING
N. PINO
United KingdomB. HANLEYMexicoP. O'WARDUnited Autosports USA		 2 ORECA LMP2 07 42

+3.715

1'39.087

 0.071 129.341
19 CanadaJ. FARANO
M. DINAN
AustriaF. HABSBURGNew ZealandS. MCLAUGHLINTower Motorsports		 8 ORECA LMP2 07 42

+3.737

1'39.109

 0.022 129.312
20 DenmarkD. ANDERSEN
S. LUCAS
H. LAURENTS
United StatesS. HUFFAKERMDK by High Class Racing		 20 ORECA LMP2 07 48

+4.023

1'39.395

 0.286 128.940
21
P. HYETT
FranceP. CHATINAustraliaM. BRABHAM
A. QUINNAO Racing
 99 ORECA LMP2 07 45

+4.084

1'39.456

 0.061 128.861
22 United StatesL. WILLSEYPortugalJ. BARBOSA
N. SIEGEL
United KingdomJ. EDGARSean Creech Motorsport		 33 Ligier LMP2 43

+4.170

1'39.542

 0.086 128.750
23 D. GOLDBURGUnited KingdomP. DI RESTA
B. GARG
SwedenF. ROSENQVISTUnited Autosports USA		 22 ORECA LMP2 07 38

+4.490

1'39.862

 0.320 128.337
24 United StatesT. MILNERNetherlandsN. CATSBURGNew ZealandE. BAMBERCorvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 31

+10.472

1'45.844

 5.982 121.084
25 CanadaK. MARCELLICosta RicaD. FORMAL
G. DOYLE
United StatesA. HARRISONWayne Taylor Racing with Andretti		 45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 37

+10.614

1'45.986

 0.142 120.922
26 United StatesJ. ANDRETTIColombiaG. CHAVESCanadaS. HARGROVEAustriaT. PREININGAndretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 32

+10.758

1'46.130

 0.144 120.758
27 United StatesD. BRULEUnited StatesA. UDELLUnited StatesT. HINDMANFranceJ. ANDLAUERKellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 30

+10.951

1'46.323

 0.193 120.538
28 United KingdomH. TINCKNELLGermanyM. ROCKENFELLERGermanyC. MIESFord Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 35

+10.985

1'46.357

 0.034 120.500
29 United StatesR. HARDWICKNorwayD. OLSEN
G. LEVORATO
United StatesC. LEWISProton Competition		 55 Ford Mustang GT3 40

+10.997

1'46.369

 0.012 120.486
30 CanadaA. MANTELLA
N. VARRONE
United StatesT. MERRILLIrelandC. EASTWOODAWA		 17 Corvette C8.R GTD 36

+11.011

1'46.383

 0.014 120.470
31 GermanyL. HEINRICH
S. PRIAULX
DenmarkM. CHRISTENSENAO Racing		 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 37

+11.030

1'46.402

 0.019 120.449
32 United KingdomJ. HAWKSWORTHUnited KingdomB. BARNICOATUnited StatesK. KIRKWOODUnited KingdomM. CONWAYVasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 30

+11.054

1'46.426

 0.024 120.422
33 United StatesF. MONTECALVOCanadaP. THOMPSONUnited StatesA. TELITZJapanR. MIYATAVasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 32

+11.060

1'46.432

 0.006 120.415
34 United StatesB. IRIBESwitzerlandF. SCHANDORFFUnited KingdomO. MILLROYUnited KingdomT. GAMBLEInception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 39

+11.162

1'46.534

 0.102 120.300
35
A. ADELSON
E. SKEERBelgiumJ. HEYLENFranceF. MAKOWIECKIWright Motorsports		 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 42

+11.184

1'46.556

 0.022 120.275
36 United StatesJ. HANDGermanyD. MULLERBelgiumF. VERVISCHFord Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 38

+11.204

1'46.576

 0.020 120.252
37 CanadaM. GOIKHBERGItalyL. SPINELLICanadaD. DEFRANCESCOUnited KingdomS. MITCHELLForte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 44

+11.234

1'46.606

 0.030 120.218
38 GermanyM. KIRCHHOFERUnited KingdomO. JARVISCanadaJ. HINCHCLIFFEUnited StatesA. ROSSIPfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaste 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 29

+11.245

1'46.617

 0.011 120.206
39 ItalyC. SCHIAVONIItalyM. CRESSONIFranceR. GROSJEANItalyM. CAIROLIIron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 39

+11.252

1'46.624

 0.007 120.198
40 ItalyR. LACORTEItalyG. SERNAGIOTTOItalyA. FUOCOUnited StatesE. CHEEVERCetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 41

+11.255

1'46.627

 0.003 120.195
41 CanadaM. GRENIERUnited StatesM. SKEENUnited StatesK. KOCH
M. GOETZKorthoff/Preston Motorsports
 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 35

+11.260

1'46.632

 0.005 120.189
42
K. LI
DenmarkA. FJORDBACH
L. VOORDE
AustriaK. BACHLERMDK Motorsports		 86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 40

+11.302

1'46.674

 0.042 120.142
43
S. MONK
United KingdomK. LEGGEColombiaT. CALDERONUnited KingdomS. MCALEERGradient Racing		 66 Acura NSX GT3 39

+11.348

1'46.720

 0.046 120.090
44 AustraliaK. HABULFranceJ. GOUNONGermanyL. STOLZGermanyM. ENGELSun Energy 1 75 Mercedes AMG GT3 39

+11.355

1'46.727

 0.007 120.082
45 BrazilD. SERRAItalyD. RIGONItalyA. PIER GUIDIUnited KingdomJ. CALADORisi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 41

+11.370

1'46.742

 0.015 120.065
46 United KingdomR. GUNNSpainA. RIBERASGermanyM. FARNBACHERHeart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 36

+11.386

1'46.758

 0.016 120.047
47 CanadaO. FIDANIUnited KingdomM. BELLGermanyL. KERNUnited KingdomA. LYNNAWA 13 Corvette C8.R GTD 35

+11.388

1'46.760

 0.002 120.045
48 United StatesR. FOLEYUnited StatesP. GALLAGHER
J. WALKER
GermanyJ. KLINGMANNTurner Motorsport		 96 BMW M4 GT3 30

+11.393

1'46.765

 0.005 120.039
49 United StatesJ. POTTERUnited StatesA. LALLYUnited StatesS. PUMPELLYDenmarkN. THIIMMagnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 40

+11.397

1'46.769

 0.004 120.035
50
F. PERERA
South AfricaJ. PEPPERItalyA. CALDARELLIItalyM. BORTOLOTTIIron Lynx		 19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 21

+11.415

1'46.787

 0.018 120.015
51 CanadaR. DE ANGELISCanadaZ. ROBICHONUnited KingdomI. JAMESDenmarkM. SORENSENHeart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 39

+11.443

1'46.815

 0.028 119.983
52 United StatesB. SELLERSUnited StatesM. SNOWUnited StatesN. VERHAGENSouth AfricaS. VAN DER LINDEPaul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 36

+11.479

1'46.851

 0.036 119.943
53 United StatesR. WARDSwitzerlandP. ELLISNetherlandsI. DONTJECanadaD. MORADWinward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 43

+11.491

1'46.863

 0.012 119.929
54 FranceS. MANNFranceF. HERIAUSpainM. MOLINAJapanK. COZZOLINOAf Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 39

+11.500

1'46.872

 0.009 119.919
55 SpainA. GARCIAUnited KingdomA. SIMSSpainD. JUNCADELLACorvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R 12

+11.702

1'47.074

 0.202 119.693
56 SwitzerlandR. FREYDenmarkM. GATTINGBelgiumS. BOVYIron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 38

+11.794

1'47.166

 0.092 119.590
57
M. FRANCO
A. COSTA
ItalyA. BALZANMonacoC. SBIRRAZZUOLIConquest Racing		 34 Ferrari 296 GT3 40

+11.816

1'47.188

 0.022 119.566
58 O. TRIARSI
C. SCARDINA
R. AGOSTINIItalyA. ROVERATriarsi Competizione		 023 Ferrari 296 GT3 38

+11.899

1'47.271

 0.083 119.473
59 TurkeyS. YOLUCPortugalR. ANDRADEAustraliaS. ANDREWSUnited KingdomA. CHRISTODOULOULone Star Racing 80 Mercedes AMG GT3 41

+12.005

1'47.377

 0.106 119.355
