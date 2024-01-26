Subscribe
IMSA
News

Daytona 24h: Derani carries Cadillac in evening practice, Corvette pace GTD Pro

Pipo Derani continued to show Cadillac Racing's strength after leading the third practice session that went into the evening for this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist

Driving the No. 31 Cadillac V-Series.R that is prepared by Action Express Racing, the Brazilian dropped the hammer for a flying lap of 1m35.708s around 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, which led the early part of the session thanks for Felipe Nasr, ended up 0.310s behind to finish runner-up.

Sebastien Bourdais made a push and put the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R, which is being prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, in third at 0.401s behind.

Connor De Phillippi put the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 (BMW M Team RLL) in fourth, 0.612s off Derani’s time. The sister No. 24 BMW came across fifth, 0.624s back, courtesy of Phillipp Eng.

Crowdstike stakes claim in LMP2

Malthe Jakobsen vaulted the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 to a quick lap of 1m39.166s to claim the top spot in class.

The No. 2 United Autosports USA of Pato O’Ward ended up second at 0.306s behind. Christian Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, put the No. 18 entry for Era Motorsport in third at .477s off the top spot.

The only red flag of the session came out in the opening 15 minutes when the No. 74 Riley ORECA slowed to a stop in Turn 6, pausing the action for roughly 10 minutes. The No. 20 MDK by High Class Racing had a radical spin in Turn 6 with 34 minutes left in practice but managed to continue.

Corvette paces GTD Pro, Voorde puts MDK top in GTD

Earl Bamber wheeled the No. 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R (Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) to a flying lap of 1m46.770s to go fastest in the GTD Pro.

It was a 1-2 for the team, with the sister No. 3, which missed significant time in both the early practices, ending only 0.088s slower courtesy of Alexander Sims.

The No. 86 MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) set the pace among sole GTD entries, with Larry Voorde hitting a 1m47.075s quick lap.

Danny Formal provided a boost to the No. 45 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO 2, ending up second at 0.022s behind.

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Whelen Cadillac Racing 31 Cadillac V-Series.R 36

1'35.708

   133.907
2 United States D. Cameron Brazil F. Nasr Australia M. Campbell United States J. Newgarden Porsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 38

+0.310

1'36.018

 0.310 133.475
3 Netherlands R. van der Zande France S. Bourdais New Zealand S. Dixon Spain A. Palou Cadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-Series.R 40

+0.401

1'36.109

 0.091 133.349
4 United States C. de Phillippi United Kingdom N. Yelloly Belgium M. Martin Germany R. Rast BMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 46

+0.612

1'36.320

 0.211 133.056
5 Finland J. Krohn Austria P. Eng Brazil A. Farfus Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 33

+0.624

1'36.332

 0.012 133.040
6 United States J. Taylor Switzerland L. Deletraz United States C. Herta United Kingdom J. Button Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 40 Acura ARX-06 37

+0.842

1'36.550

 0.218 132.740
7 Netherlands T. van der Helm United Kingdom R. Westbrook United Kingdom P. Hanson United States B. Keating JDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Porsche 963 31

+0.852

1'36.560

 0.010 132.726
8 United Kingdom N. Tandy France M. Jaminet France K. Estre Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 40

+1.058

1'36.766

 0.206 132.443
9 United States R. Taylor Portugal F. Albuquerque New Zealand B. Hartley Sweden M. Ericsson Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 10 Acura ARX-06 46

+1.141

1'36.849

 0.083 132.330
10 Italy G. Bruni Switzerland N. Jani Belgium A. Picariello France R. Dumas Proton Competition 5 Porsche 963 44

+1.314

1'37.022

 0.173 132.094
11 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun United Kingdom T. Sowery
M. Jakobsen Crowdstrike Racing by APR
 04 ORECA 07 43

+3.458

1'39.166

 2.144 129.238
12 United States B. Keating
N. Pino
United Kingdom B. Hanley Mexico P. O'Ward United Autosports USA 		2 ORECA 07 41

+3.764

1'39.472

 0.306 128.840
13 United States D. Merriman United Kingdom R. Dalziel
C. Zilisch
C. Rasmussen Era Motorsport
 18 ORECA 07 37

+3.935

1'39.643

 0.171 128.619
14 Canada J. Farano
M. Dinan
Austria F. Habsburg New Zealand S. McLaughlin Tower Motorsports 		8 ORECA 07 44

+4.185

1'39.893

 0.250 128.297
15 United States S. Thomas Denmark M. Jensen
H. McElrea
France C. Milesi TDS Racing 		11 ORECA 07 44

+4.256

1'39.964

 0.071 128.206
16 Denmark D. Andersen
S. Lucas
Germany L. Hörr United States S. Huffaker MDK by High Class Racing 		20 ORECA 07 44

+4.598

1'40.306

 0.342 127.769
17 Poland J. Smiechowski United States N. Boulle France T. Dillmann France C. Novalak Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports 52 ORECA 07 43

+4.821

1'40.529

 0.223 127.486
18 Argentina L. Perez Companc Denmark N. Nielsen
L. Wadoux
France M. Vaxiviere Richard Mille AF Corse 		88 ORECA 07 32

+4.874

1'40.582

 0.053 127.418
19 D. Goldburg United Kingdom P. di Resta
B. Garg
Sweden F. Rosenqvist United Autosports USA 		22 ORECA 07 44

+4.940

1'40.648

 0.066 127.335
20 United States L. Willsey Portugal J. Barbosa
N. Siegel
United Kingdom J. Edgar Sean Creech Motorsport 		33 Ligier JS P217 32

+5.049

1'40.757

 0.109 127.197
21 United States G. Robinson Brazil F. Fraga Australia J. Burdon Brazil F. Massa Riley 74 ORECA 07 27

+5.124

1'40.832

 0.075 127.103
22
P. Hyett
France P. Chatin Australia M. Brabham
A. Quinn AO Racing
 99 ORECA 07 29

+5.146

1'40.854

 0.022 127.075
23 United States E. Lux
K. Simpson
Australia J. Allen
S. Alvarez DragonSpeed
 81 ORECA 07 23

+6.119

1'41.827

 0.973 125.861
24 United States T. Milner Netherlands N. Catsburg New Zealand E. Bamber Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 4 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 34

+11.062

1'46.770

 4.943 120.034
25 Spain A. Garcia United Kingdom A. Sims Spain D. Juncadella Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 36

+11.150

1'46.858

 0.088 119.935
26 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni France R. Grosjean Italy M. Cairoli Iron Lynx 60 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 36

+11.247

1'46.955

 0.097 119.826
27 United Kingdom H. Tincknell Germany M. Rockenfeller Germany C. Mies Ford Multimatic Motorsports 64 Ford Mustang GT3 9

+11.315

1'47.023

 0.068 119.750
28
K. Li
Denmark A. Fjordbach Netherlands L. ten Voorde Austria K. Bachler MDK Motorsports 		86 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 39

+11.367

1'47.075

 0.052 119.692
29 Canada K. Marcelli Costa Rica D. Formal
G. Doyle
United States A. Harrison Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti 		45 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 36

+11.389

1'47.097

 0.022 119.667
30 Italy R. Lacorte Italy G. Sernagiotto Italy A. Fuoco United States E. Cheever Cetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 26

+11.485

1'47.193

 0.096 119.560
31 Brazil D. Serra Italy D. Rigon Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Risi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 23

+11.631

1'47.339

 0.146 119.397
32 United States B. Iribe Switzerland F. Schandorff United Kingdom O. Millroy United Kingdom T. Gamble Inception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 37

+11.670

1'47.378

 0.039 119.354
33 United States B. Sellers United States M. Snow United States N. Verhagen South Africa S. Van Der Linde Paul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 36

+11.699

1'47.407

 0.029 119.322
34 United States D. Brule United States A. Udell United States T. Hindman France J. Andlauer Kellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 35

+11.746

1'47.454

 0.047 119.270
35 United States R. Foley United States P. Gallagher
J. Walker
Germany J. Klingmann Turner Motorsport 		96 BMW M4 GT3 20

+11.822

1'47.530

 0.076 119.185
36
M. Franco
A. Costa
Italy A. Balzan Monaco C. Sbirrazzuoli Conquest Racing 		34 Ferrari 296 GT3 24

+11.837

1'47.545

 0.015 119.169
37 United Kingdom R. Gunn Spain A. Riberas Germany M. Farnbacher Heart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 14

+11.885

1'47.593

 0.048 119.116
38 Switzerland R. Frey Denmark M. Gatting Belgium S. Bovy France D. Pin Iron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 35

+12.005

1'47.713

 0.120 118.983
39 United States M. Skeen Canada M. Grenier United States K. Koch
M. Goetz Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 16

+12.033

1'47.741

 0.028 118.952
40 United States R. Ward Switzerland P. Ellis Netherlands I. Dontje Canada D. Morad Winward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 29

+12.048

1'47.756

 0.015 118.935
41 France S. Mann France F. Heriau Spain M. Molina Japan K. Cozzolino Af Corse 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 23

+12.078

1'47.786

 0.030 118.902
42 Canada A. Mantella
N. Varrone
United States T. Merrill Ireland C. Eastwood AWA 		17 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 21

+12.079

1'47.787

 0.001 118.901
43 Australia K. Habul France J. Gounon Germany L. Stolz Germany M. Engel Sun Energy 1 75 Mercedes AMG GT3 34

+12.090

1'47.798

 0.011 118.889
44
S. Monk
United Kingdom K. Legge Colombia T. Calderon United Kingdom S. McAleer Gradient Racing 		66 Acura NSX GT3 28

+12.245

1'47.953

 0.155 118.718
45 O. Triarsi
C. Scardina
R. Agostini Italy A. Rovera Triarsi Competizione 		023 Ferrari 296 GT3 21

+12.365

1'48.073

 0.120 118.587
46 United States J. Hand Germany D. Muller Belgium F. Vervisch Ford Multimatic Motorsports 65 Ford Mustang GT3 24

+12.400

1'48.108

 0.035 118.548
47 Turkey S. Yoluc
R. Andrade
Australia S. Andrews United Kingdom A. Christodoulou Lone Star Racing 		80 Mercedes AMG GT3 25

+12.428

1'48.136

 0.028 118.517
48 Canada M. Goikhberg Italy L. Spinelli Canada D. DeFrancesco United Kingdom S. Mitchell Forte Racing 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 32

+12.731

1'48.439

 0.303 118.186
49
F. Perera
South Africa J. Pepper Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Bortolotti Iron Lynx 		19 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 33

+12.771

1'48.479

 0.040 118.143
50
A. Adelson
E. Skeer Belgium J. Heylen France F. Makowiecki Wright Motorsports 		120 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 36

+12.891

1'48.599

 0.120 118.012
51 United States J. Andretti Colombia G. Chaves Canada S. Hargrove Austria T. Preining Andretti Motorsports 43 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 32

+12.916

1'48.624

 0.025 117.985
52 United States R. Hardwick Norway D. Olsen
G. Levorato
United States C. Lewis Proton Competition 		55 Ford Mustang GT3 30

+13.007

1'48.715

 0.091 117.886
53 United States F. Montecalvo Canada P. Thompson United States A. Telitz Japan R. Miyata Vasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 11

+13.091

1'48.799

 0.084 117.795
54 Germany L. Heinrich
S. Priaulx
Denmark M. Christensen AO Racing 		77 Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 28

+13.256

1'48.964

 0.165 117.617
55 Canada O. Fidani United Kingdom M. Bell Germany L. Kern United Kingdom A. Lynn AWA 13 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 28

+13.313

1'49.021

 0.057 117.555
56 Canada R. De Angelis Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom I. James Denmark M. Sorensen Heart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 6

+14.520

1'50.228

 1.207 116.268
57 United States J. Potter United States A. Lally United States S. Pumpelly Denmark N. Thiim Magnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo 6

+15.117

1'50.825

 0.597 115.642
58 Germany M. Kirchhofer United Kingdom O. Jarvis Canada J. Hinchcliffe United States A. Rossi Pfaff Motorsports 9 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 0

 

    
59 United Kingdom J. Hawksworth United Kingdom B. Barnicoat United States K. Kirkwood United Kingdom M. Conway Vasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 0

 

    
View full results  
Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Lexus braced for stronger opposition in bid to retain GTD Pro title
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Penske, Porsche chasing significant milestones in 2024

Penske, Porsche chasing significant milestones in 2024

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Penske, Porsche chasing significant milestones in 2024 Penske, Porsche chasing significant milestones in 2024

Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

Sébastien Bourdais
More from
Sébastien Bourdais
Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car

Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car

IMSA

Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum

Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum

IndyCar
Indy 500

Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Evans questions lack of investigation after Vergne Diriyah E-Prix contact

Evans questions lack of investigation after Vergne Diriyah E-Prix contact

FE Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I

Evans questions lack of investigation after Vergne Diriyah E-Prix contact Evans questions lack of investigation after Vergne Diriyah E-Prix contact

Evans not prepared to increase risk to claim WRC Monte Carlo win

Evans not prepared to increase risk to claim WRC Monte Carlo win

WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Evans not prepared to increase risk to claim WRC Monte Carlo win Evans not prepared to increase risk to claim WRC Monte Carlo win

Pitbull to perform Daytona 500 pre-race concert

Pitbull to perform Daytona 500 pre-race concert

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Pitbull to perform Daytona 500 pre-race concert Pitbull to perform Daytona 500 pre-race concert

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe