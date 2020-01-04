Dalla Lana drops out of Rolex 24 with skiing injury

Top events
Jan 4, 2020

Paul Dalla Lana will miss this month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona after picking up a minor injury during skiing, his team Aston Martin Racing has announced.

Dalla Lana was part of Aston’s factory entry for the blue riband round of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, sharing the #98 Vantage with Pedro Lamy, Mathias Lauda and Ross Gunn in the GT Daytona Class.

However, following the opening day of the Roar Before the 24 on Friday, Aston released a statement announcing his exit from the race.

The Canadian driver will return to action at the next FIA World Endurance Championship round in Austin, where he will drive Aston’s sole GTE Am entry alongside Gunn and Darren Turner. 

The British manufacturer didn’t reveal Dalla Lana’s replacement for Rolex 24, but said “an announcement will be made regarding Aston Martin Racing's participation in the event in due course.”



Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Drivers Paul Dalla Lana
Teams Aston Martin Racing Shop Now
Author Rachit Thukral

