Crunch time in IMSA: Inside the 2026 WeatherTech Championship title fights
Who will prevail in the fight for the 2026 IMSA championship in each class?
#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti, #60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Renger van der Zande
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images
With the dust settled after a thrilling weekend of action at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP), the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has officially entered its high-stakes final stretch.
The margin for error has evaporated. For the high-flying prototypes of GTP and LMP2, only three rounds remain to crown a champion. Meanwhile, the production-based warriors in GTD Pro and GTD have four rounds left, including their highly anticipated standalone GT weekend at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) next month.
Here is how the championship tables stack up across all four classes as we head toward the season’s dramatic conclusion.
GTP: Cadillac and Aitken Control the Crown
The premier hybrid class is turning into a heavyweight duel between GM’s factory effort and the global powerhouse of Porsche. Thanks to a relentlessly fast campaign, Jack Aitken holds a commanding lead in the driver's championship, keeping Cadillac comfortably ahead in the manufacturer race.
GTP Drivers' Championship
|
Pos
|
Driver
|
Points
|
1
|
Jack Aitken
|
2,145
|
2
|
Laurin Heinrich
|
1,942
|
3
|
Nick Yelloly / Renger van der Zande
|
1,900
|
4
|
Julien Andlauer / Felipe Nasr
|
1,887
|
5
|
Earl Bamber
|
1,797
GTP Team & Manufacturer Standings
The #31 Whelen Cadillac team sits at the summit, but the hybrid battle on the manufacturing side remains fiercely contested as Porsche looms large in the mirrors.
-
Top Teams:
-
1st: #31 Whelen Cadillac — 2,145 pts
-
2nd: #93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing — 1,900 pts
-
3rd: #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport — 1,887 pts
-
Manufacturer Standings:
-
Cadillac: 2,182 pts
-
Porsche: 2,102 pts
-
Acura: 2,028 pts
LMP2: CrowdStrike by APR Holds the Aces
In the ultra-competitive, spec-ORECA LMP2 class, consistency is the ultimate weapon. Currently, the pairing of George Kurtz and Alex Quinn has built a narrow but vital safety net at the top of the order.
LMP2 Drivers' Championship
|
Pos
|
Driver
|
Points
|
1
|
George Kurtz / Alex Quinn
|
1,355
|
2
|
Jeremy Clarke / Tom Dillmann
|
1,285
|
3
|
Dane Cameron / P.J. Hyett
|
1,274
|
4
|
Dan Goldburg
|
1,242
|
5
|
Misha Goikhberg
|
1,131
LMP2 Team Standings
With just three rounds left on the calendar, the battle for the team title mirrors the driver's championship, with a mere 81 points separating the top three.
-
1st: #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR — 1,355 pts
-
2nd: #43 Inter Europol Competition — 1,285 pts
-
3rd: #99 AO Racing — 1,274 pts
GTD Pro: BMW and Corvette Go Toe-to-Toe
GTD Pro has delivered some of the most physical racing of the season, and the points table reflects the absolute dogfight. Paul Miller Racing’s BMW duo of Conner De Phillippi and Neil Verhagen leads the pack, but a fleet of chasing Corvettes and Porsches is ready to pounce with four rounds still to play.
GTD Pro Drivers' Championship
|
Pos
|
Driver
|
Points
|
1
|
Conner De Phillippi / Neil Verhagen
|
1,910
|
2
|
Nicky Catsburg / Tommy Milner
|
1,802
|
3
|
Harry King / Nick Tandy
|
1,766
|
4
|
Antonio Garcia / Alexander Sims
|
1,765
|
5
|
Ben Barnicoat / Jack Hawksworth
|
1,760
GTD Pro Team & Manufacturer Standings
While BMW leads the team championship courtesy of Paul Miller Racing, Chevrolet holds the bragging rights in the manufacturing race, thanks to the double-pronged attack of the Pratt Miller Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs.
-
Top Teams:
-
1st: #1 Paul Miller Racing — 1,910 pts
-
2nd: #4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports — 1,802 pts
-
3rd: #77 AO Racing — 1,766 pts
-
Manufacturer Standings:
-
Chevrolet: 2,026 pts
-
BMW: 1,979 pts
-
Porsche: 1,903 pts
GTD: Barrichello and Aston Martin Flying High
In the GTD category, Eduardo ‘Dudu’ Barrichello has put on a masterclass this year. Driving the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo for Heart of Racing, Barrichello has carved out a solid gap, putting Aston Martin in prime position to take home a manufacturing title.
GTD Drivers' Championship
|
Pos
|
Driver
|
Points
|
1
|
Eduardo ‘Dudu’ Barrichello
|
1,825
|
2
|
Benjamin Pedersen / Aaron Telitz
|
1,733
|
3
|
Robby Foley / Patrick Gallagher
|
1,705
|
4
|
Philip Ellis / Russell Ward
|
1,618
|
5
|
Albert Costa
|
1,537
GTD Team & Manufacturer Standings
The gap at the top of the manufacturer table is razor-thin. Aston Martin leads Ferrari by a mere 18 points, setting up a thrilling GT-only showdown next month at VIR.
-
Top Teams:
-
1st: #27 Heart of Racing Team — 1,825 pts
-
2nd: #12 Vasser Sullivan Racing — 1,733 pts
-
3rd: #96 Turner Motorsport — 1,705 pts
-
Manufacturer Standings:
-
Aston Martin: 1,945 pts
-
Ferrari: 1,927 pts
-
Mercedes-AMG: 1,878 pts
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