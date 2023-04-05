Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision
IMSA / Long Beach News

Corvette “should be right at front” in Long Beach GTD Pro fight

Jordan Taylor is confident that the Corvette C8.R can take on all its GTD Pro rivals in the Long Beach round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Corvette “should be right at front” in Long Beach GTD Pro fight
Listen to this article

Taylor, who won the IMSA support race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach three straight years while driving for Wayne Taylor Racing in the Prototype division, took pole in GTD Pro last year, despite it being the C8.R’s first street race in the category. Previously, the Corvettes had been in the now-defunct GT Le Mans class, so 2022 was the first season of the C8.R as a GT3 model.

Taylor and co-driver Antonio Garcia only lost the lead when they served a drive-through penalty when the car’s wheelnut flew out of the wheelgun during the scheduled stop, and was hurled into the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche’s radiator. On the basis that the team now have more than a season’s worth of experience with the C8.R in GT3 form, Taylor is confident that the mid-engined car is ready to pick up from where it left off, at the head of the GTD Pro class.

Last year we had a great car. We were on the pole and led for the whole first stint and then had that crazy fluke incident on pitlane which kind of put us out of contention for the win. It would be nice to go back there and be as competitive as we were and execute as well as we did last year.

“Having a year under our belt with this car and this class, we learned a lot throughout last season that already has been beneficial this year. I’m looking forward to getting back there and seeing what we learned throughout 2022 and be able to put that to good use once the sprint races start.

“The car honestly was great to drive all year. We’d leave sessions and be nitpicking things to work on here and there… little bit of understeer, little bit of oversteer. We were just off the pace. It was hard to kind of exploit the pace of the car without taking huge measures. At some tracks we went to, we had big setup swings to try things, but for the most part it never really worked…

“We still do a lot of work in the simulator prepping for each event. We always go into the weekends with a strong car… I have a lot of confidence going to Long Beach. We had a good car last year and have made strides since then. We should be right at the front of the pack.”

Asked which cars he expects to offer the strongest opposition around the 1.968-mile street course, Taylor replied, “The Porsche got a pretty big [Balance of Performance] change for Sebring, and they were obviously super-fast. In Practice One, the GTD car [Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R] was fastest overall and the #9 [Pfaff Porsche] car never really showed speed until it needed to. So I feel like they’ve got some stuff in hand to show when they need to.

“The Mercedes was strong all year last year, so I’m sure they’ll be strong now that they have two proper pros in the car for the sprint races. When you look at Sebring and Daytona, a lot of different cars were competitive so our eyes are on everybody at this point.”

shares
comments

Ferrari holds off on 499P Hypercar IMSA programme decision
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
New IndyCar speedway aero package: Just right or too close to wrong?

New IndyCar speedway aero package: Just right or too close to wrong?

IndyCar
Texas

New IndyCar speedway aero package: Just right or too close to wrong? New IndyCar speedway aero package: Just right or too close to wrong?

Racing legend AJ Foyt’s wife Lucy dies aged 84

Racing legend AJ Foyt’s wife Lucy dies aged 84

IndyCar

Racing legend AJ Foyt’s wife Lucy dies aged 84 Racing legend AJ Foyt’s wife Lucy dies aged 84

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Jordan Taylor More from
Jordan Taylor
Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

NASCAR Cup

Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals Jordan Taylor to sub for Elliott in NASCAR Cup at COTA, Berry to run ovals

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette

Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette

WEC
Sebring

Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette

Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win

Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.