Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for Rolex 24

Correa, who recently made a one-off return to the Formula 2 championship last weekend in Abu Dhabi, has made a pair of sportscar outings this year, highlighted by an LMP2 class victory with Prema at this year’s European Le Mans Series finale at Portimao.

The Ecuadorian-American will make his Daytona debut, along with the team itself, in a competitive-looking driver line-up in the team’s Oreca,

Hanson brings a wealth of experience in a rare outing away from regular squad United Autosports. The British driver, who as two Rolex 24 starts to his name, has won FIA World Endurance Championship, Asian Le Mans Series and ELMS titles all at LMP2 level, joins Racing Team Turkey regulars Salih Yoluc and Charlie Eastwood alongside Correa to complete the driver line-up.

Yoluc, who was in the sister United Autosports LMP2 entry to Hanson during the 2018-19 ALMS campaign, made his Rolex 24 debut in 2021 and finished 15th overall in a RWR-Eurasia Ligier.

The Turkish driver already holds class wins at both the Le Mans 24 Hours and Spa 24 Hours, while Hanson is also a Le Mans class winner in LMP2 back in 2020.

Juan Manuel Correa, Prema Racing Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Eastwood completes the line-up having recently won the ELMS Pro-Am Cup alongside Yoluc this year, as the quartet target LMP2 victory at Daytona in January.

“It’s great to be heading back to the States, not only with the GTD entry, but also with the Racing Team Turkey LMP2,” Tom Ferrier, TF Sport Director, said.

“We’ve proven what we can do on the European scene, and with a super-strong line up, I have no doubt that we will be battling for the win at Daytona.”

Yoluc added: “This event is extra important to me. Personally, to win the triple crown of the endurance world, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Spa, is one of my two big goals in racing, and this event will be extra special as it is the first 24-hour race for Racing Team Turkey.”