Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP3 in
03 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Final Practice in
00 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Breaking news

Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup

shares
comments
Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 10:00 PM

Chevrolet has confirmed that Jan Magnussen will no longer drive for Corvette Racing in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, when it debuts the all-new C8.R, after 16 years with the team.

Since joining Corvette Racing in 2004, Magnussen played a major role in the team’s success with 35 victories, including four class wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and one in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, four IMSA championships and 17 pole positions in 156 starts.

“I’m fortunate to have had such a long career with Corvette Racing,” said Magnussen. “When I joined the program in 2004, I never thought this would be my home for the next 16 years.

“The team is like my second family. I’m very proud of the championships and race wins we achieved together against very tough competition. Thanks to everyone at Corvette Racing for the good times and memories.”

Read Also:

Magnussen spent his first three years with Corvette Racing as an endurance driver and became a full-time driver in 2007. He partnered with current teammate Antonio Garcia full-time starting in 2012, with the pair winning GT Le Mans championships in 2017 and 2018. Magnussen's son Kevin races in Formula 1 with the Haas team.

“Everyone at Corvette Racing thanks Jan for his years of dedication and professionalism during the last 16 years,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports.

“Jan has been a key part of the growth and success of Corvette Racing. His experience and insight have been invaluable. We hold Jan in the highest regard and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Next article
Insight: How Acura won two titles, despite Honda’s F1 distraction

Previous article

Insight: How Acura won two titles, despite Honda’s F1 distraction

Next article

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Jan Magnussen
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Charles Bradley

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Petrobras set to terminate McLaren sponsorship deal

2
IMSA

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing

33m
3
NASCAR Cup

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

1h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

5
IMSA

Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup

36m

Latest videos

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

Latest news

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing
IMSA

Jan Magnussen: Thanks for the memories, Corvette Racing

Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup
IMSA

Chevrolet confirms Magnussen exit from Corvette lineup

Insight: How Acura won two titles, despite Honda’s F1 distraction
IMSA

Insight: How Acura won two titles, despite Honda’s F1 distraction

Ford IMSA outcasts in the frame for WTR drives
IMSA

Ford IMSA outcasts in the frame for WTR drives

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer
IMSA

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.