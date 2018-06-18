Chaves joins Action Express for Watkins Glen 6-hour race

Gabby Chaves will sub for the injured Joao Barbosa at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

The 2014 Indy Lights champion and current driver for rookie IndyCar team Harding Racing will join Action Express Racing’s fulltimer in the Mustang Sampling #5 Cadillac DPi-V.R., Filipe Albuquerque, along with the team’s ‘enduro’ third man, Christian Fittipaldi.

Barbosa suffered a wrist injury falling from a bike while training, and thus misses the opportunity of trying to earn AXR’s third consecutive victory in one of IMSA’s most famous races.

This year’s Rolex 24 Hours winners, the #5 team, currently shares the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s points lead with AXR teammates, #31 Whelen Engineering Racing entry.

Chaves, who last raced in IMSA in the Panoz DeltaWing said: “The first thing is of course that you never want to have an opportunity because someone got hurt, so this is an unfortunate circumstance with Joao having his injury.

“But I appreciate the opportunity to join the championship-leading team. Mustang Sampling Racing has had a strong start this year and hopefully I can help the team continue to have those kinds of results. I love Watkins Glen, it is a great track and I am looking forward to racing the Cadillac Prototype there.

“I’m excited to be going back to endurance racing. With different classes all racing at the same time, there is a lot for the driver to deal with as you work through traffic.”