Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
04 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020

shares
comments
Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020
By:
Nov 21, 2019, 6:12 PM

AIM Vasser Sullivan announced today that Parker Chase will partner Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F for the full 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Chase, who spent most of last season as a member of Starworks Motorsports’ part-time campaign with the Audi R8, will thus replace Richard Heistand who, together with Hawksworth, landed two GT Daytona-class wins this year. Chase became third man in the #14 Lexus at Road Atlanta last month.

Team co-owner Jimmy Vasser said: “Parker is a young, up and coming driver, who showed good speed when he ran for us at Petit Le Mans and in tests before and after that race. We look forward to helping him develop his career.” 

In what was AVS’s first season running the Lexus RC Fs, the squad won at Mid-Ohio and Detroit and scored five top-five finishes.

Chase, still only 18, was the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge Rookie of the Year and the 2018 World Challenge SprintX Pro/AM Champion. 

The Texan native declared: “I’m honored and excited to be joining AIM Vasser Sullivan for the 2020 IMSA GTD season. I want to thank Sulli [team co-owner] James “Sulli” Sullivan, Jimmy and Andrew [Bordin, owner of AIM Autosport] for this opportunity.

“The team had a lot of success in their first year in IMSA racing the Lexus RC F GT3, and I’m looking forward to helping them continue and improve on that success.”

Next article
Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

Previous article

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Jack Hawksworth , Parker Chase
Teams AIM Vasser Sullivan
Author David Malsher

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

2h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

5
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020
IMSA

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD
IMSA

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season
IMSA

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
Misc

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup
IMSA

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.