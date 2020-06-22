Top events
IMSA / Breaking news

Chase and AIM Vasser Sullivan split after two races

Chase and AIM Vasser Sullivan split after two races
By:
Jun 22, 2020, 4:39 PM

Parker Chase and AIM Vasser-Sullivan have agreed to part company, leaving Jack Hawksworth needing an amateur co-driver in the #14 Lexus RC F for the remainder of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Nineteen-year-old Chase, who’d driven for the GT Daytona-class rival Starworks team for the majority of 2019, moved to AVS just in time to take part in the finale, the Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

He then raced for the squad in the 2020 season-opening Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, sharing the Lexus with Hawksworth, Kyle Busch and Michael de Quesada, and they finished ninth in class.

Chase was due to continue this season with the team as Hawksworth’s full-time co-driver but today, just 12 days before IMSA resumes its coronavirus-disrupted season at Daytona, team and driver have split.

The team statement reads: “AIM Vasser Sullivan and driver Parker Chase have mutually agreed to part ways for the remainder of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech GTD season.

“With the changes to the 2020 schedule, Chase, 19, needed flexibility in order to best serve his sponsors, as well as continue his education while pursuing his professional racing career.  

AVS thanks Parker for his efforts and appreciates the respect he has shown both the team and his teammates in making this decision.

“AVS and its stakeholders wish him the best as he continues to pursue his racing career and education.”

His replacement has not yet been named.

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Parker Chase
Teams AIM Vasser Sullivan
Author David Malsher-Lopez

