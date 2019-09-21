Chase to race for AIM Vasser Sullivan at Petit Le Mans

The 10-hour classic at Road Atlanta from October 9-12 will also see Aaron Telitz reprise his role as ‘third man’ in the #12 Lexus, sharing with Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo as he did in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Six Hours at Watkins Glen.

Chase, 18, was the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge Rookie of the Year and the 2018 World Challenge SprintX Pro/Am Champion.

He said: “I’m really excited to be joining AIM Vasser Sullivan for Petit Le Mans. The team has had great success in their first year in IMSA, and I’m looking forward to seeing where this leads. I really want to thank “Sulli” [James “Sulli” Sullivan], Jimmy [Vasser] and Andrew [Bordin] for this opportunity.”

Starworks, for whom Chase raced at six rounds this season, will not be taking part in Petit Le Mans.