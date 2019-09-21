Top events
IMSA / Road Atlanta / Breaking news

Chase to race for AIM Vasser Sullivan at Petit Le Mans

shares
comments
Chase to race for AIM Vasser Sullivan at Petit Le Mans
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 12:28 AM

Parker Chase will join Jack Hawksworth and Richard Heistand in the #14 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus for the finale of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next month.

The 10-hour classic at Road Atlanta from October 9-12 will also see Aaron Telitz reprise his role as ‘third man’ in the #12 Lexus, sharing with Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo as he did in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the Six Hours at Watkins Glen.

Chase, 18, was the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge Rookie of the Year and the 2018 World Challenge SprintX Pro/Am Champion. 

He said: “I’m really excited to be joining AIM Vasser Sullivan for Petit Le Mans. The team has had great success in their first year in IMSA, and I’m looking forward to seeing where this leads. I really want to thank “Sulli” [James “Sulli” Sullivan], Jimmy [Vasser] and Andrew [Bordin] for this opportunity.”

Starworks, for whom Chase raced at six rounds this season, will not be taking part in Petit Le Mans.

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Road Atlanta
Drivers Parker Chase
Teams AIM Vasser Sullivan
Author David Malsher

