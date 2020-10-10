Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
08 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
06 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Charlotte / Practice report

IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval

shares
comments
IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval
By:

The BMW M8s made a very late surge to the top of the times in opening practice for the inaugural IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ‘Roval’.

Jesse Krohn and Bruno Spengler wound up just 0.069sec apart when they completed their best laps of 1min15.482 and 1min15.551 in the handsome Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run machines.

Nick Tandy also made a late improvement to place the #911 Porsche in third, 0.124sec behind, as the works 911 RSRs made their return to the series having skipped Mid-Ohio.

Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia held 1-2 in the Corvette C8.Rs for most of the session but ultimately ended up 0.2sec off the ultimate pace.

Mario Farnbacher put Meyer Shank Racing at the top of GT Daytona class, lapping 2.2sec off the best GT Le Mans pace and a mere 0.046sec faster than Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F of AIM Vasser-Sullivan.

This pair were almost half a second clear of Alvaro Parente in the second Acura, with Paul Holton fourth in the Compass Racing McLaren 720S.

Just before the halfway point of the one-hour session, the drivers lost 13mins of the session to a red flag caused by a crash for the #12 Lexus RC F of Michael De Quesadal, standing in for Frankie Montecalvo.

When action resumed, IMSA officials smartly added 10mins to the original allotted time. Remarkably, Townsend Bell’s best efforts in the #12 Lexus were good enough for him to retain fifth ahead of Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R, Lawson Aschenbach in the Riley Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 and Bill Auberlen steering the Turner Motorsports BMW M6.

Second practice will start at 9.45am local (Eastern) time.

 

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun

Previous article

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Charlotte
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes rules out Red Bull engine supply from 2022

Davison eyeing race-winning return in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Davison eyeing race-winning return in 2021

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM finally debuts MotoGP holeshot start device

Latest news

IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

2
Formula 1

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

3
Formula 1

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

4
Formula 1

Vettel acquires shares in Aston Martin ahead of 2021 move

5
Formula 1

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Latest news

IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval
IMSA

IMSA Charlotte: Krohn leads BMW 1-2 on the CMS Roval

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun
IMSA

CORE to field IMSA LMP3 entry for Bennett, Braun

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race
DTM

Treluyer set to replace Duval in second Zolder DTM race

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21
IMSA

Era Motorsports withdraws from 2020 IMSA season to focus on ’21

De Quesada to partner Bell in AVS Lexus at Charlotte
IMSA

De Quesada to partner Bell in AVS Lexus at Charlotte

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.