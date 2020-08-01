Top events
IMSA / Road America / Practice report

IMSA Road America: Cameron leads Acura 1-2 in second practice

shares
comments
IMSA Road America: Cameron leads Acura 1-2 in second practice
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 3:28 PM

In the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s second practice session at Road America, Dane Cameron emerged 0.165sec faster than his Acura Team Penske teammate Ricky Taylor, and more than half a second clear of the next fastest car.

Cameron’s ARX-05 lapped the course in 1min49.280sec, Taylor in 1min49.445sec, and Tristan Nunez in the faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps was a further 0.44sec down.

The Sebring-winning Cadillac DPi-V.R of Action Express Racing was fourth in the hands of Pipo Derani, fractionally faster than Harry Tincknell in the second Mazda of Harry Tincknell, while Renger van der Zande put Wayne Taylor Racing into sixth, ahead of Joao Barbosa and Tristan Vautier in their JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillacs.

Simon Trummer led the LMP2 class for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, almost 0.6sec clear of Ben Hanley in the DragonSpeed entry, with James French third, a further 1.3sec adrift.

GT Le Mans saw another Sebring winner, Oliver Gavin, emerge top for Corvette Racing, his C8.R lapping a quarter-second faster than Fred Makowiecki’s best effort in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, and 0.3 ahead of Jordan Taylor in the second mid-engined ’Vette.

Laurens Vanthoor’s Porsche was fourth, comfortably ahead of the two BMW M8s.

In GT Daytona, Robby Foley had a fast ‘off’ on the run to Turn 5, debris having cut a brake line, according to Michelin's Tony Di Zinno. The resulting impact with the wall not only caused damage to yesterday’s pacesetter but also brought out the red flag.

The Turner Motorsports machine’s time, however, was enough to keep it in third for the duration of the session, behind the Lexus RC Fs. The AIM Vasser Sullivan cars have suffered a 9hp drop since their wins at Daytona and Sebring but local star Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo remained well ahead of the opposition.

Mario Farnbacher’s Meyer Shank Racing-run Acura NSX was fourth ahead of Scuderia Corsa’s Toni Vilander, and Andy Lally in the sole Lamborghini Huracan in the field, that of Magnus Racing. Pat Long’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was seventh ahead of Roman De Angelis in the Heart of Race Aston Martin Vantage.

Qualifying begins at 1.50pm local (Central) time/2.50pm ET.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Interval km/h
1 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 1'49.280   133.353
2 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		DPi Acura DPi 1'49.445 0.165 133.152
3 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'49.885 0.440 132.619
4 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'50.239 0.354 132.193
5 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		DPi Mazda DPi 1'50.283 0.044 132.140
6 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'50.644 0.361 131.709
7 Portugal Joao Barbosa
France Sébastien Bourdais 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'50.900 0.256 131.405
8 United States Chris Miller
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 1'51.606 0.706 130.574
9 Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Patrick Kelly 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'52.618 1.012 129.400
10 Sweden Henrik Hedman
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'53.199 0.581 128.736
11 Canada Cameron Cassels
United States James French 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'54.530 1.331 127.240
12 United States Dwight Merriman
United States Kyle Tilley 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'55.249 0.719 126.446
13 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 2'00.987 5.738 120.449
14 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 2'01.227 0.240 120.211
15 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 2'01.305 0.078 120.134
16 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 2'01.343 0.038 120.096
17 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'01.629 0.286 119.814
18 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2'01.979 0.350 119.470
19 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'05.691 3.712 115.941
20 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 2'06.138 0.447 115.531
21 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 2'06.907 0.769 114.831
22 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'07.446 0.539 114.345
23 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 2'07.460 0.014 114.332
24 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 2'07.516 0.056 114.282
25 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 2'07.707 0.191 114.111
26 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2'07.733 0.026 114.088
27 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 2'07.825 0.092 114.006
28 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 2'07.883 0.058 113.954
29 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'07.916 0.033 113.925
30 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 2'08.386 0.470 113.508
31 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 2'08.400 0.014 113.495
View full results
Series IMSA
Event Road America
Author David Malsher-Lopez

