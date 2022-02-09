Tickets Subscribe
IMSA News

Cadillac reveals teaser images of next-gen GTP car

Cadillac has given hints of the car that will replace its successful DPi-V.R in the top class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Cadillac reveals teaser images of next-gen GTP car
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Since IMSA introduced the LMP2-based Daytona Prototype international class in 2017, the DPi-V.R has won 24 of 51 races, with three drivers’ and three teams’ championships also coming the way of Cadillac drivers.

At the end of this season, the DPi cars will be rendered obsolete, as IMSA ushers in the Grand Touring Prototype era (known until recently as LMDh). Cadillac announced last August that it will compete in IMSA and WEC, and today the company gave hints of the new car’s styling, both in print and images.

No confirmation was provided regarding the size of the engine that will be linked to the common hybrid system, but styling-wise the Cadillac/Dallara-devised GTP will incorporate

Drawing from Cadillac’s previous racing success, the Cadillac GTP race car will be codeveloped by Cadillac Racing, Design and race car manufacturer Dallara. The prototype will feature a new Cadillac engine package in conjunction with the GTP common hybrid system.

While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac’s “instantly recognizable brand characteristics, many of which are seen on our V-Series vehicles today,” said Chris Mikalauskas, lead exterior creative designer at Cadillac. “It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming racecar. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

Rory Harvey, VP of Cadillac, said: “Cadillac has a long history of performance success on and off the track, which drives excitement for our fans and customers. That excitement was never more evident than last year when we saw extraordinary demand for the V-Series Blackwings right after they were revealed.” 

Although once seen purely as GM’s luxury brand, for over two decades Cadillac has also been a performance brand – a status sharpened further by the shutdown of Pontiac in 2009, and Chevrolet’s line-up now being reduced to just one sedan, the Malibu. By contrast, Cadillac offers the CT4 and CT5 sedans and their ranges are topped by both V and “track-capable” V Blackwing models.

The Cadillac Project GTP race car will be unveiled this summer, and will make its race debut at next year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Cadillac Project GTP

Cadillac Project GTP

Photo by: Cadillac Communications

BMW to reduce factory IMSA entry to one car post-Sebring
BMW to reduce factory IMSA entry to one car post-Sebring
