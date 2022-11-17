Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up Next / Colin Braun lands Meyer Shank IMSA ride with Blomqvist
IMSA News

Cadillac completes LMDh homologation ahead of IMSA-sanctioned test

Cadillac has successfully homologated its new LMDh car that will contest the rebranded GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Cadillac completes LMDh homologation ahead of IMSA-sanctioned test
Listen to this article

The final specification of the Cadillac V-LMDh has been locked in by the manufacturer and was subsequently cleared by the series on Monday, just under three weeks prior to the official IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona on November 6-7.

It is unclear if the General Motors brand is the first LMDh manufacturer to have its car homologated by IMSA, but BMW, Porsche and Acura are all required to complete the process prior to next month’s Daytona test.

As part of homologation, each manufacturer must deliver a full-sized car to IMSA for testing at the Windshear windtunnel in North Carolina to ensure it meets the aerodynamic guidelines stipulated by the governing body. The car is then disassembled at the nearby NASCAR R&D Center to check if it complies with the homologation documentation submitted by the manufacturer.

Cars are homologated for a period of five years, meaning they will continue to run in the same spec until the end of the 2027 IMSA season.

“Homologation is a process capturing the specification of a lot of detail in the car, the engine and other aspects of the vehicle,” explained IMSA technical director Matt Kurdock. “The idea behind it is that it’s a way of controlling costs and making sure that the specification of the car is frozen.

“A homologation formula allows the manufacturers some freedom on what they want to do, but it allows us to make sure that all examples of the car are presented the same way if there are multiple teams among the same manufacturer.”

Cadillac V-LMDh

Cadillac V-LMDh

Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

Cadillac hopes to have the car separately homologated for the FIA World Endurance Championship by the end of this month, as it prepares for a twin assault on the world’s two biggest sportscar racing series next year.

Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing will field one factory car each in IMSA next year, while Ganassi will also front Cadillac’s entry into the WEC with a single example of the V-LMDh.

There will be a second Ganassi-run Cadillac in Daytona, while the American marque is also planning to have an expanded presence at the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

Ganassi driver Sebastien Bourdais stressed the importance of having the car homologated on time to ensure Cadillac has enough parts ready for the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 28-29.

Supply chains around the world have been affected by the war in Ukraine as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, with a lack of availability of components being cited as a reason by Porsche for delays in delivering its 963 LMDh car to customers in both IMSA and WEC.

“You can start working on preparing the car and making parts because until the car is homologated everything keeps changing and you can't produce parts,” Bourdais told Motorsport.com.

“With Daytona being so early in the season you really don't have a lot of time to build parts and build spares and be race ready.

“Timing was the biggest worry really to be prepared for the start of the season in IMSA. So I think we are looking pretty good.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
Previous article

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
Next article

Colin Braun lands Meyer Shank IMSA ride with Blomqvist

Colin Braun lands Meyer Shank IMSA ride with Blomqvist
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice Phillip Island
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea quickest for Kawasaki in Friday practice

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC
WEC

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women
Formula 1 Formula 1

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women

Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta of Women in Motorsports North America are enthused by Formula 1’s announcement of an all-female racing championship from 2023.

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes

Formula 1 is set to consider tougher penalties to prevent teams from making tactical power unit changes in the future, believing the current system is not a strong enough deterrent.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.