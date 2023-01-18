Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win

Listen to this article

The #93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 will be tackling the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech Series Michelin Endurance Cup – the Rolex 24, the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Six Hours of Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans. Briscoe, a three-time Rolex 24 winner, will be part of the four-strong line-up at Daytona with Ashton Harrison, Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal.

Briscoe, an eight-time IndyCar race-winner, has also amassed 22 wins in IMSA competition, and his most recent Daytona triumph came at the wheel of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillac DPi in 2020, sharing with Scott Dixon, Kamui Kobayashi and Renger van der Zande.

Looking ahead to his second straight Rolex 24 in a GT Daytona class car, he declared: “I’m excited to head back to Daytona and get behind the wheel of the Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 with a chance to win another Rolex. When I last teamed with WTR in 2020, we finished on the top step of the podium.

“But my wife is super-needy and says she needs one for each wrist! I also have two daughters who really like shiny objects.

“Most importantly, the partnership between Racers Edge Motorsports and WTRAndretti puts us in a great spot to win in a very competitive GTD class, and I really look forward to working with Ashton, Kyle and Danny. You never take these opportunities for granted.”

Marcelli, who has raced with Harrison and Formal before, added: “It’s obviously a challenging and grueling race – essentially The Super Bowl of sportscar racing to start off the season. There’s no question that the GTD class is arguably the most competitive category and most difficult category to win.

“We have good tools and a strong driver lineup, a strong team in Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti, strong car in the NSX platform, and we definitely have a chance at that podium. We need to execute to the best of our ability and hope for a little bit of luck, and the result will take care of itself.”

Formal, although new to the event, said that the quartet “developed a great relationship in the test we did in early December, and I’m getting to know everyone on the Racers Edge crew. Their résumé speaks for itself and I’m looking forward to being part of this Michelin Endurance Cup program this year in IMSA.

“I’m ready to give all I have, and hopefully in two weeks’ time, we’ll all have that shiny new Rolex.”

Harrison made her IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series at Sebring last year with Racers Edge Motorsports and went on to claim the 2022 SRO Pro-Am championship with the team, winning four races along the way. She is also a four-season veteran of IMSA’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with Wayne Taylor Racing.

“I’ve been preparing and working hard since our test in December,” she said. “We’ve had some calls and meetings as a team to really start to gel and everyone has high expectations for each other and for WTR Andretti, so I think the Racers Edge team is planning to come out of the gate strong.

“We’ll see how we stack up to the other teams after this week, and can then be even more prepared for the 24.”