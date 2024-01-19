Brad Pitt F1 film hits Daytona 24 Hours, Bruckheimer named Grand Marshal
The upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt will feature scenes filmed at next weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, for which famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been named Grand Marshal.
Filming at Daytona will revolve around the 992-shape #120 Porsche 911 GT3 R entered by fictional team Chip Hart Racing – which is run in real life by Wright Motorsports for Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, Jan Heylen and Frederic Makowiecki.
Their names are absent from car, however, which instead features Sonny Hayes (which is Pitt’s character in the movie), C Kelso and longtime Porsche racer-turned-ambassador Patrick Long, with sponsorship from Geico insurance and Peak antifreeze.
The car will form part of the narrative arc of the as-yet-unnamed Formula 1 movie by Apple Original Films, which hails from director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films.
Created in collaboration with Formula 1, the motion picture stars Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to F1, alongside Damson Idris as his team mate on APXGP, a fictional 11th team on the grid.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Brad Pitt filming F1 race movie
Bruckheimer himself will deliver the most famous words in motorsports to kick off the 62nd running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona in his role as Grand Marshal for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener.
Bruckheimer, whose canon includes Con Air, Black Hawk Down and Armageddon in addition to the Top Gun, National Treasure, Pirates of the Caribbean and Bad Boys franchises, famously filmed scenes at Daytona for his 1990 movie Days of Thunder, starring Tom Cruise.
“Jerry Bruckheimer has produced some of the most entertaining and action-packed movies and shows of the past several decades,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Whether he featured fast cars, high-flying jets, or frantic foot races, his work reflects the energy we’ll see in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, making him the perfect grand marshal for this year’s race.”
Bruckheimer added: “Daytona International Speedway is an iconic venue and it’s going to be an honor to give the command for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. I’ve been here for the biggest NASCAR race and now I can’t wait to experience one of the most prestigious sports car races in the world.”
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads at three-quarter distance into darkness
Hardwick slams “flawed” IMSA BoP, announces WEC plans
Hardwick slams “flawed” IMSA BoP, announces WEC plans Hardwick slams “flawed” IMSA BoP, announces WEC plans
Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars
Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars
Latest news
Johnson, Knaus, and Donnie Allison officially join NASCAR Hall of Fame
Johnson, Knaus, and Donnie Allison officially join NASCAR Hall of Fame Johnson, Knaus, and Donnie Allison officially join NASCAR Hall of Fame
Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session
Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session Daytona 24h Roar: Porsche tops GTP and GTD in fourth IMSA session
Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away
Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away Marquez “can’t pretend” to think he can win on Ducati MotoGP bike straight away
Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session
Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session Daytona 24h Roar: AXR Cadillac edges JDC-Miller Porsche to lead third session
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.