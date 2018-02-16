BMW M8 GTE handed BoP break for Sebring test

The BMW M8 GTE has been given a performance break ahead of the official IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship test for the Sebring 12 Hours next week.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's GT Le Mans contenders have been granted a revised turbo boost curve to increase top-end power for the two-day test next Tuesday and Wednesday at Sebring.

The Balance of Performance change by sanctioning body IMSA follows a row at last month's Rolex 24 at Daytona, during which BMW claimed it had been given an unfair BoP for the event.

BMW subsequently put out a statement during the race saying that it would be having "productive and open talks" with IMSA and that they had agreed "to find an appropriate BoP assessment for the upcoming events starting with Sebring".

The maximum boost for the M8 GTE's four-litre twin-turbo has been increased above 5000rpm and slightly reduced below that figure.

It follows a first revision of its boost curve ahead of Daytona, in addition to a 10kg weight break.

The best of the RLLR-run BMWs finished seventh in class at Daytona, 10 laps down on the winning Ganassi Ford GT, despite a largely trouble-free run.

The fuel capacities of the BMW, the Ford and the Porsche 911 RSR have also been tweaked by IMSA ahead of the test.