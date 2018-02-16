Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA Breaking news

BMW M8 GTE handed BoP break for Sebring test

0 shares
BMW M8 GTE handed BoP break for Sebring test
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn, Nicky Catsburg, Augusto Farfus
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn, Nicky Catsburg, Augusto Farfus
#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: Bill Auberlen, Alexander Sims, Philipp Eng, Connor de Phillippi
#73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche GT3 R: Patrick Lindsey, Jörg Bergmeister, Timothy Pappas, Norbert Siedler, #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Nicky Catsburg, Augusto Farfus
Get alerts
16/02/2018 11:01

The BMW M8 GTE has been given a performance break ahead of the official IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship test for the Sebring 12 Hours next week. 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's GT Le Mans contenders have been granted a revised turbo boost curve to increase top-end power for the two-day test next Tuesday and Wednesday at Sebring.

The Balance of Performance change by sanctioning body IMSA follows a row at last month's Rolex 24 at Daytona, during which BMW claimed it had been given an unfair BoP for the event

BMW subsequently put out a statement during the race saying that it would be having "productive and open talks" with IMSA and that they had agreed "to find an appropriate BoP assessment for the upcoming events starting with Sebring".

The maximum boost for the M8 GTE's four-litre twin-turbo has been increased above 5000rpm and slightly reduced below that figure. 

It follows a first revision of its boost curve ahead of Daytona, in addition to a 10kg weight break. 

The best of the RLLR-run BMWs finished seventh in class at Daytona, 10 laps down on the winning Ganassi Ford GT, despite a largely trouble-free run.

The fuel capacities of the BMW, the Ford and the Porsche 911 RSR have also been tweaked by IMSA ahead of the test. 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the IMSA main page