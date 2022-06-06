Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Detroit IMSA: Bourdais, Van der Zande win epic four-car battle Next / How in-form Bourdais is nailing his "normal transition"
IMSA News

BMW reveals new LMDh contender for 2023 IMSA season

BMW has unveiled the Dallara LMP2-based LMDh prototype with which it will contest the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
BMW M LMDh car
BMW M LMDh car
1/9

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M Hybrid V8
BMW M Hybrid V8
2/9

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M Hybrid V8
BMW M Hybrid V8
3/9

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M Hybrid V8
BMW M Hybrid V8
4/9

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M Hybrid V8
BMW M Hybrid V8
5/9

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M LMDh car
BMW M LMDh car
6/9

Photo by: BMW

BMW M Hybrid V8
BMW M Hybrid V8
7/9

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M Hybrid V8
BMW M Hybrid V8
8/9

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW M Hybrid V8
BMW M Hybrid V8
9/9

Photo by: BMW AG

Listen to this article

Christened as the BMW M Hybrid V8, the car was unveiled in the iconic blue-and-white livery of the brand’s M sub-division on Monday and features the ‘kidney grill’ that has been a standard part of BMW’s design for decades.

The final colour scheme will be showcased at a later date.

The naming of the car indicates that it will be powered by an eight-cylinder engine, mated to a spec hybrid unit. BMW didn’t reveal the exact details about the motor, but it is rumoured that it has been derived from the marque’s now-defunct factory programme in the DTM.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 will contest the new GTP class of IMSA, where it will go up against similar LMDh cars from Cadillac, Acura and Porsche, plus Lamborghini from 2024. 

Cars built to the FIA World Endurance Championship's Le Mans Hypercar regulations such as the Toyota GR010 Hybrid, the Peugeot 9X8 and the Glickenhaus 007 LMH, as well as the upcoming Ferrari LMH, will also be able to contend for outright honours in IMSA from 2023 as part of a regulatory unification between the two championships.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will be responsible for running BMW’s factory LMDh programme in IMSA, as announced by the marque last year.

RLL has enjoyed a strong working relationship with BMW since 2009 and currently runs a single BMW M4 GT3 in IMSA’s GTD Pro class as a works entry.

BMW had previously outlined its intention to take the then-unnamed LMDh car to the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2024 for the 25th anniversary of its victory with the V12 LMR, but there was no confirmation of that in Monday’s announcement.

The Munich-based manufacturer indicated that it will begin testing the M Hybrid V8 in America soon, but the marque stopped short of providing an exact schedule. 

“The most critical task and the greatest challenge for the design team in the LMDh programme design team was that the prototype must be clearly recognisable as a BMW M Motorsport car,” said  Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH.

“And I can say this to all the fans, just one look is enough to confirm that the BMW M Hybrid V8 is a BMW. It clearly carries the genes of BMW M. 

“I also love the camouflage livery with its references to the great history of the brand in North America. Congratulations to the design and aerodynamics departments at BMW M Motorsport and Dallara on their great work. I can hardly wait to see the BMW M Hybrid V8 on the track soon.”

shares
comments
Detroit IMSA: Bourdais, Van der Zande win epic four-car battle
Previous article

Detroit IMSA: Bourdais, Van der Zande win epic four-car battle
Next article

How in-form Bourdais is nailing his "normal transition"

How in-form Bourdais is nailing his "normal transition"
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Acura sets pace again in second practice
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Acura sets pace again in second practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.