Blomqvist to make IMSA debut at Watkins Glen

Tom Blomqvist has been drafted into BMW's GT Le Mans line-up for this weekend's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Watkins Glen.

Blomqvist will make his first IMSA appearance in the six-hour Watkins Glen event, which marks the third leg of the championship's North American Endurance Cup.

He joins series regulars John Edwards and Jesse Krohn in the #24 BMW M8 GTE, while veteran Bill Auberlen returns to partner Alexander Sims and Connor De Phillippi in the sister #24 entry.

It marks Blomqvist's second outing in the M8 following his appearance in the FIA World Endurance Championship opener at Spa, where he deputised for the absent Augusto Farfus.

“I have never raced in the States before and I am very excited that Watkins Glen will be my first track," said Blomqvist.

"My teammates have told me about this old-school type circuit and I look forward to seeing it myself.”

BMW announced it would be expanding Blomqvist's role in its GT programme after he was ousted from the Andretti Formula E team mid-season and replaced by Stephane Sarrazin.

The Anglo-Swede was a late addition to the Bavarian marque's Nurburgring 24 Hours line-up and also appeared in the most recent round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup at Paul Ricard.

At Watkins Glen, he in effect replaces Nicky Catsburg - who shared the #25 car with Krohn and Edwards in the Sebring 12 Hours - on BMW's expanded IMSA roster.