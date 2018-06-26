Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IMSA Watkins Glen Breaking news

Blomqvist to make IMSA debut at Watkins Glen

0 shares
Blomqvist to make IMSA debut at Watkins Glen
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn
#82 BMW Team MTEK BMW M8 GTE: Antonio Felix da Costa, Tom Blomqvist
#25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8, GTLM: Alexander Sims, Connor de Phillippi
Tom Blomqvist, Andretti Formula E Team
#99 ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3: Chaz Mostert, Jens Klingmann, Tom Blomqvist
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
26/06/2018 12:20

Tom Blomqvist has been drafted into BMW's GT Le Mans line-up for this weekend's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Watkins Glen.

Blomqvist will make his first IMSA appearance in the six-hour Watkins Glen event, which marks the third leg of the championship's North American Endurance Cup.

He joins series regulars John Edwards and Jesse Krohn in the #24 BMW M8 GTE, while veteran Bill Auberlen returns to partner Alexander Sims and Connor De Phillippi in the sister #24 entry.

It marks Blomqvist's second outing in the M8 following his appearance in the FIA World Endurance Championship opener at Spa, where he deputised for the absent Augusto Farfus.

“I have never raced in the States before and I am very excited that Watkins Glen will be my first track," said Blomqvist.

"My teammates have told me about this old-school type circuit and I look forward to seeing it myself.”

BMW announced it would be expanding Blomqvist's role in its GT programme after he was ousted from the Andretti Formula E team mid-season and replaced by Stephane Sarrazin.

The Anglo-Swede was a late addition to the Bavarian marque's Nurburgring 24 Hours line-up and also appeared in the most recent round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup at Paul Ricard.

At Watkins Glen, he in effect replaces Nicky Catsburg - who shared the #25 car with Krohn and Edwards in the Sebring 12 Hours - on BMW's expanded IMSA roster.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IMSA
Event Watkins Glen
Track Watkins Glen International
Drivers Tom Blomqvist
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the IMSA main page