Subscribe
IMSA Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
News

Blomqvist joins Action Express Racing for IMSA's 2024 endurance rounds

Cadillac Racing has announced Tom Blomqvist will join Pipo Derani and Jack Aitken for select endurance rounds of the 2024 season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
#60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Tom Blomqvist

Blomqvist, who will also race full-time in the IndyCar Series with Meyer Shank Racing, will drive #31 Cadillac V-Series.R for Action Express Racing, beginning with the 62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona, where Blomqvist co-drove to the overall victory in 2023 and ’22.

The one endurance event known to be a clash for Blomqvist i the Six Hours at The Glen on June 23, the same weekend the IndyCar Series is at Laguna Seca.

“We’re thrilled that Tom is going to join our team for the IMSA endurance events,” said Gary Nelson, team manager for Action Express Racing.

“We feel that with his experience and recent successes it’s a natural fit for Jack Aitken and Pipo Derani. We’re looking forward to getting in some work this winter so we can hit the ground running when we get to Daytona.”

At last Saturday’s Petit Le Mans, Blomqvist helped lead MSR to victory in the team’s final race in IMSA for the foreseeable future. He was also part of the organization’s title-winning run in 2022. Derani and Alexander Sims claimed the championship in the inaugural season of GTP, with Aitken also helping secure the Endurance Cup Driver and Team Championships after a sixth-place finish in the 10-hour event.

Read Also:

Aitken moves into a full-season role in 2024 to replace Sims, who will remain in the GM Motorsports family to drive the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports in IMSA’s GTD PRO class. Blomqvist, 29, has five wins in 30 IMSA starts since 2019, including three in GTP this past season.

In addition to the 2023 season-opening Rolex 24 triumph, Blomqvist co-drove to victory at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and capped the year by co-driving the No. 60 entry to victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans.

"After another great season with Meyer Shank Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it is an honor to be joining Action Express Racing and Cadillac for the endurance rounds of the 2024 campaign,” said Blomqvist.

“It is a series I love being a part of, and I'm delighted to be returning once again. To be able to come back to the series and to try to defend my title at Daytona is a huge motivation and I can’t thank Meyer Shank Racing and Honda Performance Development (HPD) enough for allowing me the opportunity.”

shares
comments
Previous article Forte Racing still reeling from “amazing” maiden GTD win at Petit Le Mans
Next article Mortara, Cairoli join Lamborghini for Jerez LMDh test
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Andretti IndyCar star Kirkwood "would hope" to be considered for team's F1 entry

Andretti IndyCar star Kirkwood "would hope" to be considered for team's F1 entry

Formula 1

Andretti IndyCar star Kirkwood "would hope" to be considered for team's F1 entry Andretti IndyCar star Kirkwood "would hope" to be considered for team's F1 entry

Abel Motorsports signs Sundaramoorthy for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Abel Motorsports signs Sundaramoorthy for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Indy NXT
Laguna

Abel Motorsports signs Sundaramoorthy for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Abel Motorsports signs Sundaramoorthy for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Drivers explain possibilities with IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system

Drivers explain possibilities with IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system

IndyCar

Drivers explain possibilities with IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system Drivers explain possibilities with IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system

Alexander Sims
More from
Alexander Sims
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race… for now

Late pass attempt by Albuquerque “a desperate move” - Derani

Late pass attempt by Albuquerque “a desperate move” - Derani

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Late pass attempt by Albuquerque “a desperate move” - Derani Late pass attempt by Albuquerque “a desperate move” - Derani

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Prime
Prime
Formula E

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Action Express Racing
More from
Action Express Racing
“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

“No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani “No playing games” in GTP title showdown at Road Atlanta - Derani

Sims "surprised" to lead IMSA standings with one race to go

Sims "surprised" to lead IMSA standings with one race to go

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Sims "surprised" to lead IMSA standings with one race to go Sims "surprised" to lead IMSA standings with one race to go

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

Latest news

F1 United States GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Hamilton in practice

F1 United States GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Hamilton in practice

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Hamilton in practice F1 United States GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Hamilton in practice

What has changed with Mercedes' upgraded W14 F1 floor

What has changed with Mercedes' upgraded W14 F1 floor

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

What has changed with Mercedes' upgraded W14 F1 floor What has changed with Mercedes' upgraded W14 F1 floor

Abt to stay with Audi in DTM 2024, signs Red Bull as lead sponsor

Abt to stay with Audi in DTM 2024, signs Red Bull as lead sponsor

DTM DTM

Abt to stay with Audi in DTM 2024, signs Red Bull as lead sponsor Abt to stay with Audi in DTM 2024, signs Red Bull as lead sponsor

F1 live: United States GP practice as it happens

F1 live: United States GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

F1 live: United States GP practice as it happens F1 live: United States GP practice as it happens

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe