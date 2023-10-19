Blomqvist joins Action Express Racing for IMSA's 2024 endurance rounds

Blomqvist, who will also race full-time in the IndyCar Series with Meyer Shank Racing, will drive #31 Cadillac V-Series.R for Action Express Racing, beginning with the 62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona, where Blomqvist co-drove to the overall victory in 2023 and ’22.

The one endurance event known to be a clash for Blomqvist i the Six Hours at The Glen on June 23, the same weekend the IndyCar Series is at Laguna Seca.

“We’re thrilled that Tom is going to join our team for the IMSA endurance events,” said Gary Nelson, team manager for Action Express Racing.

“We feel that with his experience and recent successes it’s a natural fit for Jack Aitken and Pipo Derani. We’re looking forward to getting in some work this winter so we can hit the ground running when we get to Daytona.”

At last Saturday’s Petit Le Mans, Blomqvist helped lead MSR to victory in the team’s final race in IMSA for the foreseeable future. He was also part of the organization’s title-winning run in 2022. Derani and Alexander Sims claimed the championship in the inaugural season of GTP, with Aitken also helping secure the Endurance Cup Driver and Team Championships after a sixth-place finish in the 10-hour event.

Aitken moves into a full-season role in 2024 to replace Sims, who will remain in the GM Motorsports family to drive the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R for Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports in IMSA’s GTD PRO class. Blomqvist, 29, has five wins in 30 IMSA starts since 2019, including three in GTP this past season.

In addition to the 2023 season-opening Rolex 24 triumph, Blomqvist co-drove to victory at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and capped the year by co-driving the No. 60 entry to victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans.

"After another great season with Meyer Shank Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it is an honor to be joining Action Express Racing and Cadillac for the endurance rounds of the 2024 campaign,” said Blomqvist.

“It is a series I love being a part of, and I'm delighted to be returning once again. To be able to come back to the series and to try to defend my title at Daytona is a huge motivation and I can’t thank Meyer Shank Racing and Honda Performance Development (HPD) enough for allowing me the opportunity.”