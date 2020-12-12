Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
FP3 in
06 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Askew joins Riley Motorsports LMP3 line-up for Rolex 24

shares
comments
Askew joins Riley Motorsports LMP3 line-up for Rolex 24
By:

2019 Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew has signed to race with Riley Technologies in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Askew, who scored a podium in his rookie NTT IndyCar Series season, is still seeking an IndyCar ride for 2021, after being let go by Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Following a nasty shunt while avoiding a collision with other cars in the Indianapolis 500, he was eventually diagnosed with concussion and had to miss two races before returning for the season finale.

There remain at least four unconfirmed drives available among IndyCar teams, but in the meantime Askew has landed a ride in the LMP3-class Riley Technologies Ligier JS P320 for January’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener.

He and Australia’s rising sportscar star Scott Andrews will join full-time drivers Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson in the #74 entry. For Askew and Andrews, this will mark their Rolex 24 debuts.

Fraga, one of the stars in the prestigious Stock Car Brasil series, competed for Riley in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in 2019, winning the Michelin Endurance Cup and finishing second in the Rolex 24. Robinson, who competes in Trans Am, also raced for Riley in 2020.

Allmendinger on MSR Acura: “You just have to trust the grip”

Previous article

Allmendinger on MSR Acura: “You just have to trust the grip”
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout

Haas unable to give Grosjean farewell Formula 1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas unable to give Grosjean farewell Formula 1 test

Russell: "Strange feeling" learning of return to Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: "Strange feeling" learning of return to Williams

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed

Raikkonen: "Nothing scary" about FP2 fire
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen: "Nothing scary" about FP2 fire

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2 from Hamilton

Ferrari CEO Camilleri announces shock retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari CEO Camilleri announces shock retirement

Latest news

Askew joins Riley Motorsports LMP3 line-up for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Askew joins Riley Motorsports LMP3 line-up for Rolex 24

Allmendinger on MSR Acura: “You just have to trust the grip”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Allmendinger on MSR Acura: “You just have to trust the grip”

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive

TF Sport to make IMSA debut at Rolex 24 with Aston Martin
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

TF Sport to make IMSA debut at Rolex 24 with Aston Martin

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Mazepin's absence from F1 test line-up

12h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout

9h
3
Formula 1

Haas unable to give Grosjean farewell Formula 1 test

18h
4
Formula 1

Russell: "Strange feeling" learning of return to Williams

10h
5
MotoGP

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed

1d

Latest news

Askew joins Riley Motorsports LMP3 line-up for Rolex 24
IMSA

Askew joins Riley Motorsports LMP3 line-up for Rolex 24

Allmendinger on MSR Acura: “You just have to trust the grip”
IMSA

Allmendinger on MSR Acura: “You just have to trust the grip”

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive
WEC

Albuquerque keen to defend WEC title alongside IMSA drive

TF Sport to make IMSA debut at Rolex 24 with Aston Martin
IMSA

TF Sport to make IMSA debut at Rolex 24 with Aston Martin

Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.