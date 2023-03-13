Subscribe
Motorsport Business
Topic

Motorsport Business

Main
News
Previous / McLaughlin has “unfinished business” in 12 Hours of Sebring Next / PTM believes Nunez return could be winning move for Sebring
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours News

AO Racing reveals T-Rex livery for Sebring 12 Hours

The Porsche 911 GT3 R of AO Racing has been transformed into a 911 ‘GT3 Rawr’ for this weekend’s second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
AO Racing reveals T-Rex livery for Sebring 12 Hours
Listen to this article

In January, at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona the team’s livery paid tribute to the 1983 Daytona 24 Hours-winning Porsche 935 driven by AJ Foyt, Bob Wollek, Preston Henn and Claude Ballot-Lena.

For the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the #80 Porsche has a tyrannosaurus rex colorscheme. The inspiration came from team principal and driver PJ Hyett, in honor of his children, who have inspired him to use a helmet that sports a t-rex for his son and a unicorn for his daughter.

#80 AO Racing livery for Twelve Hours of Sebring.

#80 AO Racing livery for Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Photo by: AO Racing

AO will be competing against 19 other entries in the GTD class in a 54-car field, and is one of five Porsches, which are seeking radically improved Balance of Performance after running around three seconds off the class pace in qualifying at Daytona.

Hyett will again be joined by full-season co-driver Sebastian Priaulx, with Gunnar Jeannette again the endurance.

Said Priaulx: “I’m really looking forward to working with AO Racing again for another race weekend. It’s my first Twelve Hours of Sebring, which is pretty special for me. It’s a race that my dad has won [Andy Priaulx won the GTE class in a BMW M3 back in 2011] , and one I’d like to win as well.

“It’s a great event. It’s one of the best ones out there. I’m looking forward to driving the Porsche and giving it all we’ve got. I’m looking forward to the weekend ahead and working with PJ and Gunnar and getting the job done.”

Jeannette added: I’m thrilled to be one of the guys that will drive the GT3-Rawr. Hopefully, Rexy goes as fast as it looks and we can come home with a good result after our disappointing Daytona. We really want to give the fans something to cheer for as Rexy makes its mark both on and off track."

#80 AO Racing livery for Twelve Hours of Sebring.

#80 AO Racing livery for Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Photo by: AO Racing

shares
comments

McLaughlin has “unfinished business” in 12 Hours of Sebring

PTM believes Nunez return could be winning move for Sebring

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaughlin leads Penske 1-2 in 16-car test at Barber

McLaughlin leads Penske 1-2 in 16-car test at Barber

IndyCar

McLaughlin leads Penske 1-2 in 16-car test at Barber McLaughlin leads Penske 1-2 in 16-car test at Barber

Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach

Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach Hunter-Reay, Hinchcliffe to be honored at Long Beach

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain

Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain Sainz: Ferrari will play a 'better game' at less extreme tracks than Bahrain

When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium

When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium When a timely beer helped Hyundai to a maiden WRC podium

Toyota plays down WEC Sebring Prologue domination

Toyota plays down WEC Sebring Prologue domination

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

Toyota plays down WEC Sebring Prologue domination Toyota plays down WEC Sebring Prologue domination

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.