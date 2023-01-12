Andretti reveals rising stars as co-drivers for Rolex 24

Listen to this article

2021 Prototype Challenge champion Dickerson, 2021 Twelve Hours of Sebring polesitter Lindh and 2014 Indy Lights champion Chaves will partner with Andretti who finished fifth in the LMP3 standings of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2022, having won Petit Le Mans.

The #36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320’s primary sponsorship will again come from Gallant Building Services.

Said Andretti: “We had a good run at Daytona going last year, being on the pole and then leading early in the race and now we have the momentum from our Petit Le Mans victory last season to carry with us. With familiar faces returning in our driver lineup, we have a great opportunity to contend for the win.”

Added Chaves: “There has been a lot of work put in during all of 2022 and we started seeing the results at the end of the season, so to be able to come back with the team and keep building on that starting at Daytona and then the rest of the championship is going to be key to delivering the best results. I look forward to getting back on track at the Roar with Jarett, Dakota and Rasmus as we set a clear goal of taking home a Rolex.”

Newcomer Dickerson commented: “I’m very excited to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 24 Hours of Daytona. Having competed against them throughout the last season and recently testing with the team, it truly is an outstanding organization from top to bottom and I can’t wait to have the opportunity to play a role in the team’s efforts to grab a Rolex at the 24.”