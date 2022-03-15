Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Sellers excited by “excellent drivability” of PMR’s new BMW M4
IMSA / Sebring News

Ally Cadillac aces aiming to win Sebring for Jimmie Johnson

Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Rockenfeller and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping to win the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring for their absent teammate Jimmie Johnson.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Johnson will be making his first ever oval start in an IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, and his commitment to the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team preclude the NASCAR legend from taking his usual seat in Action Express Racing’s extra Cadillac for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s endurance rounds.

IndyCar practice and qualifying is being held on Saturday, so had any driver attempted to race both the Twelve Hours of Sebring and the XPEL 375 would have had to start from the back of the IndyCar field.

Consequently, Lopez, who was the Ally car’s fourth driver in the Rolex 24 Hours, has been called back to the squad for Sebring. Ironically, that means the Argentinian ace is now “doing a double”, since he is also racing the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid in Friday’s WEC season-opener, the Sebring 1000-mile race – and in both cases he’s sharing the car with Kobayashi.

“It was great to get the call to be back in the Ally Cadillac for another run at Sebring,” Lopez said. “Unlike when I joined the team for Daytona, I have a lot of laps at Sebring and will get more running in the WEC race there this week too.

“The team had a good run there last year. It is too bad that Jimmie can't be in the car. So, we are going to see if we can get a win for him in the Ally Cadillac on Saturday.”

Kobayashi echoed Lopez’s sentiments, as he seeks reparation for the penalty the team received at this event last year, which dropped them from third to seventh owing to a drive-time infraction.

“I think we will be good here this weekend as all three of us are running in the WEC race,” said Kobayashi said. “We will have a lot of track time to build from for the IMSA race. I am looking forward to running in the Ally Cadillac again and working with the Action Express Racing team.

“Last year, we had very good pace at Sebring and should have been on the podium. Unfortunately, we had the penalty with the drive time. So, I think we are going to be very strong, and we are motivated to get a good finish for Jimmie.”

Rockenfeller will also be pulling double-duty, as he’s racing the Vector Sport LMP2 Oreca in the Sebring 1000. The German, who co-drove a Corvette to GTLM-class victory at Sebring in 2017, said: “The Cadillac has proven to be a fantastic car on many tracks, particularly at Sebring. We hope to continue that record at Sebring with a good result.

“It is going to be a tough week with some heat and probably some rain. After Daytona, we want to come back and have a good result. We want to fight for the win. Let’s see what we can do.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
